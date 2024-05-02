Emerge Education and The Great Courses Partner to Alleviate Rising Burnout Among Healthcare Workers with Innovative Online Resilience Course

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Education, one of the nation's premier education and workforce development solutions firms, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with The Great Courses, a global leader in lifelong learning, to address stress and burnout among healthcare professionals and administrators. Together, they have launched Resiliency in Modern Health Care , a pioneering online course tailored specifically for individuals and organizations in healthcare to learn evidence-based stress management techniques and strategies grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), developed and instructed by a team of leading psychologists.

This collaboration comes at a critical time as healthcare professionals worldwide face unprecedented challenges, with burnout rates soaring due to the strain of the ongoing global health crisis. In fact, according to a survey , 77 percent of healthcare workers "believe a healthcare crisis will occur within the next year due to understaffing and employee burnout, while 1 in 3 healthcare workers plan to leave their job." Many employers in the healthcare space who are all too familiar with employee burnout prior to and in the wake of the pandemic are marking Mental Health Awareness Month in May by emphasizing better access to support systems and empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward mental wellness and resiliency.

Moreover, the course's impact extends beyond enhanced employee well-being, including substantial cost savings for healthcare providers and hospitals. For instance, the cost of replacing an employee after they have been recruited, hired, and trained can cost organizations millions of dollars annually. So, it's imperative that HR leaders recognize and foster a healthier and more supportive work environment to reduce high turnover rates.

"Our collaboration with The Great Courses signifies our commitment to providing high-quality educational experiences that empower individuals to navigate life's challenges with strength, resilience, and adaptability," said James Hunter, CEO of Emerge Education. "Together, we have created a powerful, cost-effective solution for healthcare providers to cultivate a resilient work culture, ultimately improving patient care and enhancing their employees' mental health and well-being."

The Resiliency in Modern Health Care program provides evidence-based practices, expert insights, and interactive learning modules to address the multifaceted aspects of burnout prevalent in healthcare settings. Through a combination of flexible, self-paced learning and engaging content, participants will learn stress management techniques, resilience-building strategies, and effective communication skills from leading experts to foster a healthier work environment.

"We are proud to join forces with Emerge Education in addressing the pressing issue of burnout among healthcare workers," said Paul Suijk, CEO of The Great Courses. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to lifelong learning and our dedication to supporting those on the front lines of healthcare. We hope that this program will make a significant difference in the lives of healthcare workers and their mental health."

The online course is now available to healthcare professionals here .

Emerge Education, LLC.

Emerge Education is a next-level education solutions company dedicated to workforce development and institutional success. Emerge Education delivers innovative outcomes that fuel organizational and individual growth by forging partnerships with leading companies, universities, and institutions. Through proprietary solutions like Workforce Navigator™, Emerge Education empowers organizations to attract, develop, and retain the top talent they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Emerge Prepared™ is a solution that addresses the critical need to prepare students for their career future, and the Emerge Partner Network™ helps bridge the skills gap of today to prepare the workforce for the future. Visit www.emergeedu.com for more information.

The Great Courses

The Great Courses is a media production company that produces non-fiction, educational, video, and audio content, including courses, documentaries, and series featuring leading experts. Wondrium distributes content globally to consumers through its streaming services, Wondrium.com, DVDs and downloads on TheGreatCourses.com, and third-party platforms like Audible, Amazon, and Roku. Wondrium provides resources that complement people's daily media habits, allowing them to pursue their passions, dig deeper into subjects, hone their habits, and find topics about which they will love to learn.

