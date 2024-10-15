Emergency Assistance Foundation Releases Domestic Violence Impact Report During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Report demonstrates the difference employee relief funds can make for survivors, with a spotlight on efforts by Victoria's Secret & Co. to support its associates in need.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) – a leading non-profit administrator of employee relief funds – is releasing a new Domestic Violence Impact Report that demonstrates the profound difference employee relief funds can make for survivors.

Survivors of domestic violence often encounter unexpected financial challenges, including the costs of temporary housing, basic necessities, counseling services, and other essentials while they seek safety and rebuild their lives. EAF's employee relief funds are designed to provide critical financial assistance – totaling over $3 million for domestic violence to date – during these difficult times.

Each of EAF's 350+ employee relief funds is by sponsored by a company (an EAF "Fund Partner") to support its team members who are impacted by unforeseen disasters – from Hurricane Helene to the conflict in Ukraine – and a variety of personal hardships including domestic violence. "We are proud to partner with so many organizations that are dedicated to helping their employees who are impacted by domestic violence," says Doug Stockham, President of EAF.

Spotlight on Victoria's Secret & Co.'s Commitment

EAF's impact report spotlights Fund Partner Victoria's Secret & Co.'s (VS&Co) commitment to supporting domestic violence survivors among its associates. Through its foundation, VS&Co funds initiatives around the world that are focused on women's physical and mental health, as well as those supporting survivors of domestic violence, gender-based violence, and harassment in a variety of ways. But they are particularly proud of their internal efforts to support their own associates, and one way they do so is through the Associates 4 Associates Fund.

The Associates 4 Associates Fund – which is sponsored by VS&Co and administered globally by EAF – was established to help eligible VS&Co team members who are in need of immediate financial assistance following an unforeseen disaster or personal hardship. One personal hardship category for which associates can apply for financial assistance through the fund is domestic violence, specifically for expenses related to fleeing domestic violence situations and necessary counseling services. Unfortunately, applications for assistance from the fund that are related to domestic violence are common.

"It's so important that we are there to support our associates through the different transitions and challenges that life might bring their way," says Leslie Nixon, Associate Vice President, Community Relations at Victoria's Secret & Co.

Real Stories from Survivors

The report also shares firsthand accounts of survivors who have been directly impacted by EAF's employee relief funds. One survivor shared, "This grant helped my daughter and I leave an abusive environment. I really didn't realize how bad it was until I started working with a therapist and found the courage to leave a marriage that had become toxic for myself and my children. With the help of this grant, we are safe and finding happiness again."

You can read EAF's full Domestic Violence Impact Report at eafrelief.org/domesticviolence.

About Emergency Assistance Foundation:

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) is a 501(c)(3) public non-profit that provides financial assistance to eligible individuals in the immediate aftermath of unforeseen disasters and personal hardships occurring around the world. EAF accomplishes this through the administration of 350+ employee relief funds – each sponsored by a company to support its team members in need – as well as through its People First Fund, which often activates when large-scale disasters strike to help as many of those impacted as possible. For all of its relief funds, EAF objectively manages all activities – including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants – while also maintaining legal and regulatory compliance. As a financial first responder, EAF has its pulse on disaster events occurring around the world in real time and acts resourcefully to ensure that financial assistance reaches individuals in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, no matter the unique circumstances. Since its inception, EAF has helped more than 340,000 individuals and families with assistance totaling over $270 million. Learn more at eafrelief.org.

SOURCE Emergency Assistance Foundation, Inc.