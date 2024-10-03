Emergency Assistance Foundation Surpasses $500,000 in Financial Assistance Provided Directly to Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene

In addition to support through employee relief funds, the non-profit has launched its latest People First Fund to help as many people as possible.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) – a non-profit administrator of disaster and hardship relief funds – has surpassed half a million dollars in financial assistance provided directly to the people and families impacted by Hurricane Helene, with initial assistance granted the same day Helene first made landfall in Florida.

Much of EAF's work is done through the ongoing administration of its 350+ employee relief funds, each sponsored by a company to support its team members who are impacted by unforeseen disasters and personal hardships. To expand its reach, EAF also often activates its People First Fund when large-scale disasters strike, and has just launched a People First Fund for Hurricane Helene, which will provide direct cash grants to cover self-identified essentials, from temporary shelter to food and clothing, in the immediate aftermath of Helene's devastation.

"We know that the best way to provide support in the aftermath of disasters is to put money directly into the hands of the people impacted as quickly as possible, filling a void in traditional disaster response," says Doug Stockham, President of Emergency Assistance Foundation. "We're giving people what they need most right now and supporting them on the path to recovery."

Since its inception, EAF has awarded over $270 million in financial assistance to more than 340,000 people and families impacted by unforeseen disasters and personal hardships, with over $8 million provided in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl this summer.

To donate to the People First Fund for Hurricane Helene, visit donorbox.org/people-first-fund-for-hurricane-helene.

About Emergency Assistance Foundation:

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) is a 501(c)(3) public non-profit that provides financial assistance to eligible individuals in the immediate aftermath of unforeseen disasters and personal hardships occurring around the world. EAF does this through the administration of 350+ employee relief funds – each sponsored by a company to support its team members in need – as well as through its People First Fund, which often activates when large-scale disasters strike to help as many of those impacted as possible. As a financial first responder, EAF acts resourcefully to ensure that financial assistance reaches individuals in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, no matter the unique circumstances. For all its relief funds, EAF objectively manages all activities – including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants – while also maintaining legal and regulatory compliance. Since its inception, EAF has helped more than 340,000 individuals and families with assistance totaling over $270 million. EAF has its pulse on disaster events occurring around the world in real time, and its 100-plus team members, located across 10 different time zones, are equipped with multilingual response abilities. Learn more at eafrelief.org.

