Emergency Nurses Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary Year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of 2020 brings with it a touch of gold as the Emergency Nurses Association begins a year-long celebration of its five decades dedicated to emergency nursing and the vision of founders Anita Dorr and Judith Kelleher.

For 50 years, ENA's mission has focused on being the strongest advocate for emergency nurses and delivering high-quality trauma nursing education. Today, it represents 45,000 members in the United States and more than a dozen countries around the world, creates innovative trauma education and hosts thousands at its education and networking events.

"The legacy established by ENA over the last 50 years has far exceeded the expectations of our pioneering founders Anita Dorr and Judith Kelleher. We honor them every day through the work we do to empower emergency nurses in their EDs and as leaders in the health care world," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "While 2020 will be full of celebrations and reflections on our past, 2020 will also be another opportunity for ENA to showcase its important role as a leader in emergency care for years and decades to come."

ENA's golden birthday will be marked throughout the year in a variety of ways – from going gold on its social media platforms to holding a special 50th anniversary celebration in Las Vegas in September as part of Emergency Nursing 2020. The ENA website's 50th anniversary page hosts a virtual historical timeline and information on celebrations at upcoming ENA events. The 50th anniversary year will also feature the premiere of "In Case of Emergency," the documentary film on emergency nurses commissioned by ENA and produced by Carolyn Jones.

The golden anniversary tributes kicked off Monday with a special ENA Podcast episode featuring ENA Historian Joanne Fadale, BSN, RN, FAEN. In the interview, Fadale, who served as president in 1990, talks with emotion about how her connection to Dorr and how ENA has evolved.

"We started from nothing in the basement of Anita Dorr's house. And Judy in her house. The first 20 years we grew like a little bush into a huge tree. Now, we're into a full forest. It's been an unbelievable ride (and) we have so much further to go in the future," said Fadale, whose connection to ENA started when she worked for Dorr early in her career.

Hear the full interview here. And, check out ENA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for event updates and special anniversary features all year.

