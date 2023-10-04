Emergency Nurses to be Recognized During EN Week

EN Week has been celebrating emergency nurses since 1989

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association will honor emergency nurses during its annual Emergency Nurses Week celebrations. ENA welcomes the public to join the celebrations by sharing stories, appreciation and warm regards on social media throughout the week using #ENWeek. ENA brings back its annual EN Week 5K to further the honor and recognition of emergency nurses and the work they do every day.

Since 1989, the Emergency Nurses Association has recognized the second Wednesday in October as Emergency Nurses Day. In 2001, ENA expanded the celebration to a full week to shine a bigger light on emergency nurses.

"It is so important to have not just a day, but an entire week dedicated to appreciating emergency department nurses. These nurses go to work every day wanting to help people and better their community never expecting any thanks or recognition. Many times, they see people and families when they are unsure or scared and bring comfort and answers to them during that time," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "The least we can do is dedicate a week to thank them for all that they do on a daily basis. Thank you to all ED nurses!"

WHEN: Oct. 8-14

WHERE: Social media; Emergency departments across the world

WHO: ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN (Contact ENA to schedule an interview)

