Emergency Nurses Week Recognizing "Grit" of Emergency Nurses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association proudly celebrates and recognizes the grit of emergency nurses during its annual Emergency Nurses Week celebrations this week.

Grit was selected as this year's theme to highlight how emergency nurses take on their career. Emergency nurses stand in the face of adversity, they keep pushing forward, they're willing to get their hands – and scrubs – dirty to provide the best possible care to their patients. Even amid an ongoing public health crisis, emergency nurses still don their scrubs and personal protective equipment to care for those who are in need.

"Grit is a great definition for emergency nurses. No matter how many times we have a hard day or face challenges, we get back up and provide the best care we possibly can for our patients. They need us and we keep pushing forward for them," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "I'm excited to celebrate Emergency Nurses Week and look forward to making all ED nurses feel as special as they are."

This year's Emergency Nurses Week festivities feature a plethora of excitement including messages from ENA leadership on social media, contests for gift cards, memberships, and ENA's CEN Review Manual, giveaways, proclamations from the state of Illinois and the village of Schaumburg, an Emergency Nurses Day Trivia event, and more. Also launching today is "E.R. Nurses" – a new book that features stories from ENA members written by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann.

New this year is the inaugural Emergency Nurses Week 5K that tallied more than 745 registrants. This special event allows people from around the world to virtually gather during this important week and run, walk or push a 5K in honor of emergency nurses. Proceeds from the race will benefit the ENA Foundation.

ENA also welcomes the public to join in the celebration by thanking emergency nurses on social media using #ENWeek.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

