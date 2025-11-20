Emergency Physicians Offer Tips for a Safe Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving is approaching, and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is sharing health and safety tips to keep everyone's holiday focused on gratitude and gathering, rather than a visit to the emergency department.

"Whether at home or on the road, a few safety precautions can make all the difference during Thanksgiving," said L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Be careful in the kitchen and do not ignore worrisome signs of illness or injury."

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting more than 50,000 hospitalizations from foodborne illness each year, these food and safety tips can help avoid a health emergency:

Learn the signs of food poisoning to know when you should seek medical care.

Do not rinse turkey or other raw meats, this can transfer bacteria to other foods around the sink. Cook turkey to the proper internal temperature before eating.

Prevent cross-contamination by washing hands, cutting boards, and utensils after handling raw foods.

Promptly refrigerate leftovers and consume them within 3-4 days.

Take your time in the kitchen. Exercise caution, especially when using sharp knives.

Always supervise children in the kitchen to avoid burns or accidents.

Heavy meals and holiday stress can trigger health complications, especially for those with existing heart issues, diabetes, or conditions involving dietary restrictions. Learn to recognize the signs of a heart attack and do not hesitate to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department if needed.

Cooking causes more than 150,000 home fires annually, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Keep these fire safety tips in mind:

Make sure smoke alarms are working before cooking starts.

Do not pour water on a grease fire. Instead, turn off the burner and cover the pan with a lid or baking sheet.

If deep-frying a turkey, ensure the turkey is completely thawed and free of moisture. Keep the deep frier outdoors and on level ground, monitor it closely for the entire cook time, and use proper tools and mitts.

Last year, the American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted a record-breaking number of people would travel for Thanksgiving. Millions of Americans are expected to drive or fly for the holiday. Prepare for the busiest travel period of the year before the trip:

Plan for traffic and allow extra travel time. Never drink and drive—designate a sober driver if alcohol is involved.

Check weather and road conditions before heading out. Those driving should consider packing a roadside safety kit that includes medications or other items that could be needed while traveling.

Keep up to date on vaccinations and practice good handwashing routines to avoid spreading germs, especially with young children or older family members nearby. Stay alert for symptoms of cold, flu, COVID, and other illnesses.

"Anyone feeling sick should avoid gathering," said Dr. Cirillo. "But no matter what happens, there are emergency physicians ready to care for you and your loved ones 24/7 —on holidays and every day of the year."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians