Emergency Physicians Share Tips for a Safe Halloween

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween approaching, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) reminds everyone to prioritize safety so that a fun night of celebration does not include a trip to the emergency department.

"Halloween is one of the busiest nights of the year for many emergency physicians," said L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "A few precautions can help make sure your fright night celebration does not include an unplanned medical scare."

Celebrate Halloween safely with these tips from the nation's emergency physicians:

Carve carefully. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that each year, emergency departments treat more than 3,000 Halloween-related injuries, more than half of which involve carving pumpkins. To avoid injury, use tools specifically designed for pumpkin carving, or exercise extra caution if you must use kitchen knives. Young children should not carve pumpkins, and all children should be closely supervised by adults when carving.

Be safe trick-or-treating. Pedestrian fatality rates spike on Halloween, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. When trick-or-treating, stick to sidewalks and crosswalks, use flashlights and reflective gear, and walk in groups. Stay in familiar neighborhoods and only visit homes with lights on.

Prevent costume and decor hazards. Slips, trips, and falls are also common on Halloween according to the CPSC. Choose costumes that fit properly, opt for soft costume accessories rather than sharp props, and only wear masks that do not obscure vision or breathing. Secure decorations, especially wires and lights, so they do not become a tripping hazard, and take extra care when setting up or taking down decorations.

Enjoy candy safely. Halloween candy can pose choking hazards and allergy risks. For young children, avoid hard or small solid candies to reduce choking risk. Parents and caregivers of children with allergies should review ingredients carefully to prevent exposure to peanut, tree-nut, and other allergens, and be aware of signs of anaphylaxis.

"Halloween should be a fun celebration with family, friends, and community. But if an emergency occurs, an emergency physician will be ready to care for anyone who needs them," said Dr. Cirillo.

