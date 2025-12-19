Emergency Physicians Share Holiday Safety Tips

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, as families gather and temperatures drop, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) would like to remind everyone of simple steps to take to avoid preventable injuries. Emergency physicians routinely see spikes in cold weather emergencies, toy-related injuries, and other holiday related mishaps this time of year.

"Give yourself and loved ones the gift of safety this holiday season," said ACEP President L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP. "Simple precautions can help to ensure that this special time of year is spent celebrating with friends and loved ones, rather than visiting the emergency department."

Emergency physicians' top safety tips for the holiday season include:

Avoid toys with choking hazards. Parents and caregivers should select toys that match the child's age and developmental stage. Toys with small parts (including magnets and button batteries) can pose serious risks, especially for young children who may put objects in their mouths. Toys with long strings or cords can be strangulation hazards. Be sure to inspect toys, read instructions, and supervise play to prevent choking, injuries, and other medical emergencies.

Decorate safely. Emergency physicians see thousands of people injured each holiday season while putting up Christmas decorations. Falls from ladders can lead to fractures, head injuries, and other emergencies. Use the right size ladder on stable ground and always have another person spotting you when climbing and reaching.

Protect against extreme cold. Winter conditions demand extra precautions. As temperatures drop, emergency physicians see more cases of frostbite and hypothermia. It is critical to limit your time outdoors, dress appropriately, and protect your hands, feet, and face from exposure to extreme cold.

Heat your home safely. Before using space heaters, fireplaces, or generators, ensure proper ventilation in the home. Always follow safety guidelines to avoid fires and accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is odorless, and exposures can quickly lead to life-threatening illness or death. If you are using an indoor heater or other device to heat your home, use a carbon monoxide detector to protect you and your loved ones.

Reduce the risk of icy slips or falls. Keeping walkways clear of ice and snow reduces the risks of slips and falls. Be careful when shoveling snow. According to the National Safety Council, shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths, mostly due to heart attacks, each year in the United States. If using a snowblower, never clear any blockages with your hands, even when the machine is turned off. The blades of the snowblower are still under tension and can cause severe hand injuries when the blockage is loosened.

Travel safely. Winter weather can make even routine travel hazardous. Roads can become icy with little warning, and poor visibility during storms increases the risks of crashes or getting stranded. Keep a fully charged phone, warm clothing and blankets, water, and a basic emergency kit in the car in case of delay or breakdown.

Visit www.emergencyphysicians.org for more health and safety tips from the nation's emergency physicians.

