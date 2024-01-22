EMERGENT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS HIRES CHRIS GELDART FORMER WASHINGTON DC DEPUTY MAYOR AS VICE PRESIDENT FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Global Solutions, Inc., today announced the appointment of former Washington D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart as Vice President of Crisis Management.

Geldart served as the Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice in Washington D.C., having oversight of the 12 agencies that make up the Public Safety and Justice cluster in the nation's capital, including the Metropolitan Police Department, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the Office of Unified Communications, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"This appointment marks an exciting milestone for Emergent Global Solutions," said Mark Ghilarducci, Emergent CEO. "Chris has a diversified background in emergency and crisis management, and public works. With his knowledge of public and private partnerships and leadership in disaster response and recovery, he will further strengthen our ability to assist organizations in preparing for and managing crisis situations."

Geldart has successfully managed numerous large-scale emergencies, including natural disasters, security threats and public health crises. Chris's expertise has been widely recognized, earning him prestigious accolades.

With responsibility for both operations and policy implementation, Geldart also oversaw a team of professionals responsible for the safety and security of the National Capital Region (NCR) including emergency operations capabilities to prepare and protect against, plan for, respond to, and recover from all hazard events and coordinating officials during emergencies, disasters, Presidential Inaugurations and multiple National Special Security Events.

"I am excited to join Emergent Global Solutions and contribute to their mission of crisis management excellence," said Geldart. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and working alongside the talented team of professionals as we help build clients capacities and capabilities and provide them with unparalleled crisis management solutions."

Geldart will oversee the development and implementation of Emergent's comprehensive crisis management solutions portfolio, working closely with clients in the public, private, non-governmental and tribal sectors, to identify their unique needs and deliver tailored and actionable strategies. His strategic vision and operational expertise will further enhance Emergent's reputation as a trusted partner in ensuring that clients build capacity, capability and sustainability worldwide.

