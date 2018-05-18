Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions

"Emergent has had a goal of being awarded a Red Hat ESI contract for the past four years. Through collaboration with Red Hat and its award-winning channel program, we were able to position Emergent as a prospective bidder for this solicitation. This award is a significant achievement in Emergent's long-term strategy and commitment to serve the Department of Defense. We're proud to support ESI's mission to facilitate savings in procurement efficiency and in costs for Red Hat's open source software solutions," stated Paul Kohler, Emergent Executive Vice President. "We look forward to supporting and building our relationship with the DoD over the next five years."

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

To find out more about the Emergent and DoD ESI contract, please e-mail redhatesi@emergent360.com.

About Emergent, LLC:

Emergent is an award-winning Value Added Reseller providing comprehensive IT solutions including solution architecture, product acquisition, consulting, and training services. Founded in 2006 in the Washington DC metro area, Emergent provides a streamlined procurement process for its customers by leveraging its GSA, SEWP V and CIO-CS contracts. Emergent offers a full catalog of complementary technology solutions within the government, commercial, education, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit http://www.emergent360.com.

Red Hat is a trademark or registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergent-llc-exclusively-awarded-small-business-dod-enterprise-software-initiative-contract-to-provide-red-hat-solutions-300650546.html

SOURCE Emergent, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mythics.com

