Emergent Media Announces Creator Network Program

The Creator Program increases Emergent Media's mix of original content while also scaling creator-led editorial output. Tweet this

This network of visual storytellers represents the essence of Emergent's "Modern Explorer" audience. They are globally minded adventure-seekers driven by insatiable curiosity and a hunger for authentic experiences, and this program's tiered approach gives opportunity to well-established filmmakers with a cinematic eye, and also UGC creators who live in the moment with a phone in their hand.

"We wanted to create a mutually beneficial model that rewards creators for their amazing talent and dedication to their craft while also allowing us to develop a stable of original programming that fuels each of our brands," says creative director, Bryce Lowe-White. "We are building real, supportive relationships with each of our creators as we aim to integrate their voices and personalities into our brands in a way that feels like a natural extension of who they are and the content they love creating."

Emergent is already tapping into its Creator Network to fuel several of its original, social-first series. The Paradise channel's "Roaming" and "Postcards" series feature the best of the creators' stunning imagery. California Love's "BKT LST" entices viewers to see and do once-in-a-lifetime things while "The Hype," featuring Jake Toohey, gives viewers a first-person perspective on famous California destinations and activities to determine whether they are worth "the hype." "Tune Out" on Golden State pairs lush visuals with natural, ambient sounds to provide viewers with true Zen moments. And "Single Serving," featuring chef Amber Sullivan, provides the SHLTR community with inspiration and instructions for creating delicious dishes for one.

About Emergent Media

Emergent Media is a lifestyle network for the "Modern Explorer." We tell the stories that reverberate with globally minded humans seeking to live inspired lives motivated by self-discovery and fueled by authentic experiences. From travel, food, and adventure to interior design, music, and culture, there's always something new to explore!

Visit thisisemergent.com | LinkedIn

Creator inquiries: [email protected]

Media contact:

Jeff Honea

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergent Media