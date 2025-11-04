Emergent Software Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Growth Through Microsoft-Centric Technology Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Software, a software development, cloud consulting, and data engineering firm based in Minneapolis, is proud to mark its 10th anniversary. What began in 2015 as a local consultancy has grown into a nationally recognized Microsoft-certified partner trusted by organizations to solve complex business challenges through scalable, high-performing technology.

Emergent Software marks 10 years of driving client growth through Microsoft-based technology innovation. Post this Emergent Software: Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation In this milestone video, hear from our founders and team members as they reflect on Emergent’s journey — from humble beginnings to becoming a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner with expertise in Azure, AI, and enterprise-scale delivery.

Built on a foundation of engineering excellence, Emergent has helped hundreds of organizations streamline operations, modernize infrastructure, and unlock new growth through custom software development, Azure cloud transformation, and data platform solutions.

"Our journey over the past 10 years has been all about partnering with our clients to deliver technology that drives real business outcomes," said Jamie Anderson, CEO of Emergent Software. "We're proud of what we've accomplished together — and we're even more energized for the future."

A Decade of Solving the Hard Stuff

Emergent's client portfolio spans industries like healthcare, legal services, manufacturing, and finance. Recent highlights include:

Delivering over 1,500 projects across 300+ active clients.



Earning over 100 Microsoft certifications and advanced specializations.



Partnering with clients through flexible engagement models, including managed services, retainer-based development, and strategic cloud consulting.

"Emergent didn't just build our portal — they helped us shape the strategy behind it," said Rick Mueller, IT Director at CVRx. "They're the kind of partner you want when you're bringing something entirely new to market."

"Emergent helped us move critical infrastructure to Azure and made it feel seamless," said Brent Eichten, CIO at Fredrikson & Byron. "They understand our environment, meet us where we're at, and truly feel like an extension of our team."

Positioned for the Future

As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI and cloud-native platforms, Emergent is well-positioned to help clients make confident, forward-thinking investments. Their continued focus on Microsoft technologies — including Azure, Power Platform, Microsoft Fabric, and Copilot — ensures solutions that are secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready.

The company recently completed a brand refresh and expanded its delivery capacity with investments in dedicated teams and strategic advisory services.

"We're investing in the next 10 years just like we did the first," said Anderson. "That means doubling down on our people, our platform expertise, and our partnerships."

Learn More

To explore Emergent Software's 10-year journey and how it continues to empower clients through technology, visit: www.emergentsoftware.com/

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Emergent Software

Emergent Software is a software development, cloud consulting, and data engineering firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a Microsoft-certified partner, Emergent helps organizations modernize infrastructure, build secure custom applications, and unlock insights through data and AI. With deep technical expertise and a client-first mindset, Emergent delivers scalable, high-impact solutions that support long-term growth. Learn more at emergentsoftware.com.

