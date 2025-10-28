Emergent Software Secures Spot on MSPBJ's Fast 50 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Minnesota-based Microsoft partner recognized for sustained growth and enterprise-grade software, cloud, and data solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Software, a software development, cloud consulting, and data engineering firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is honored to be named for the sixth year in a row on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal (MSPBJ) Fast 50 list of the region's fastest‑growing private companies. As companies grow larger, maintaining rapid growth and staying on the list becomes increasingly difficult — this six‑year streak underscores Emergent's consistent momentum and market relevance.

Emergent has built its growth on delivering high‑impact solutions that enable growth‑minded organizations to modernize infrastructure, build secure custom applications, and unlock insights through data and AI. As a Microsoft‑certified partner, Emergent has deep expertise across Enterprise Software Development, the Azure platform, Microsoft Fabric, and Copilot, enabling clients to scale and adapt in a changing cloud ecosystem.

"Every time the field gets tougher: larger companies, more competition, rising expectations. To make the Fast 50 six straight years is a testament not to one big win but to sustained execution and client‑centric focus," said Jamie Anderson, CEO of Emergent Software. " We're grateful to our clients and team for the trust and dedication that made this possible. But we're also mindful that growth alone isn't the goal — delivering outcomes that matter is."

The Fast 50 program, now in its 29th edition, recognizes privately‑held companies headquartered in the Twin Cities metro area that have demonstrated strong revenue growth over multiple years. For the 2025 list, eligibility required year‑over‑year growth from 2022 to 2024 and at least $1 million in revenue in the base year. Honorees were celebrated at an awards event at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23 and featured in the MSPBJ Fast 50 special publication.

Looking ahead, Emergent plans to expand its strategic advisory services, deepen its managed‑services capabilities, and continue investing in the Microsoft ecosystem to support its clients through transformation, scale‑up, and complexity.

Emergent Software is a software development, cloud consulting and data engineering firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a Microsoft‑certified partner, Emergent helps organizations modernize infrastructure, build secure custom applications and unlock insights through data and AI. With deep technical expertise and a client‑first mindset, Emergent delivers scalable, high‑impact solutions that support long‑term growth. Learn more at EmergentSoftware.com .

