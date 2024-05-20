EmergeOrtho Announces New Orthopedic Urgent Care and Physical Therapy Location in Mebane, NC

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho opened a new location in Mebane, NC, to serve more patients in the Triangle Region. Located at 100 E. Dogwood Drive, the new office opened May 6, providing physical therapy services. Orthopedic urgent care debuts on May 21st and will offer comprehensive walk-in orthopedics Monday through Saturday from 8:00am to 7:30pm.

Our newest location includes a team of experienced orthopedic specialists and surgeons, as well as a skilled support staff for the best in patient-centered care.

EmergeOrtho's newest Orthopedic Urgent Care location in Mebane, NC is now open, accepting walk-ins seeking immediate orthopedic care for sprains, strains, fractures and more. Reserve a Spot online for even quicker care.

"EmergeOrtho is dedicated to providing premier orthopedic care that is convenient and accessible to patients anywhere they live in the Triangle and beyond," said EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region President, Dr. David Musante. "That's why we are adding a Mebane location to our growing team of patient-centered providers with Urgent Care, X-ray, MRI, and Physical Therapy services."

The Mebane office will offer a unique type of urgent care with an orthopedic focus. Patients will be able to get expert care for orthopedic conditions and minor injuries without a trip to the emergency room. This is a walk-in service, although patients can also call ahead or go online to our website to reserve a spot .

Additional services offered at the Mebane office include physical therapy that provides individualized care for patients recovering from surgery or injuries and young athletes have the option to walk in for sports physicals.

The EmergeOrtho-Mebane team is ready to welcome local patients. Learn more about the Mebane office and its team of orthopedic professionals and support staff. Request an appointment or reserve your urgent care spot today.

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been a leading provider of comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic treatment. Our services include spine, sports medicine, joint replacement and reconstruction, hand and upper extremity, foot and ankle, and interventional pain management. In addition to orthopedic care, we offer physical therapy, hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent cares that are open seven days a week. Our 16 offices are located in 10 counties throughout the Triangle and beyond ensuring we are there when you need us. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better. For more information, visit https://emergeortho.com/triangle-region/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annette Corona

9192811820

[email protected]

SOURCE EmergeOrtho, P.A.