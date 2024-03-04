DURHAM, N.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Ryan McCarter, a highly esteemed Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist, focusing on Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine. Dr. McCarter's addition to our team enhances our commitment to delivering top-tier orthopedic and musculoskeletal care. He will be working in the Clayton, Smithfield, and Raleigh locations.

Board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. McCarter's fellowship training in Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine uniquely qualifies him to offer advanced, nonsurgical orthopedic and spine treatments. His expertise includes image-guided spine and joint injections using fluoroscopy and ultrasound, electrodiagnostic testing, and minimally invasive procedures.

"I'm excited to join the EmergeOrtho team and contribute to the mission of delivering top-tier orthopedic and musculoskeletal care," said Dr. McCarter. "Together, we'll continue to raise the bar for patient-centered treatment."

Dr. McCarter's patient-centric approach aligns seamlessly with EmergeOrtho's dedication to individualized care and improving the overall function of each patient. His extensive expertise as a pain doctor allows him to diagnose and treat various conditions, such as low back pain, neck pain, sciatica/lumbar radiculopathy, spinal stenosis, and herniated discs, ensuring tailored treatment plans to meet unique needs.

"As a physician, my goal is to empower each patient on their journey to recovery," said Dr. McCarter. "By providing personalized care and utilizing advanced techniques, we can improve their function and quality of life."

Dr. McCarter's arrival represents a significant step forward in EmergeOrtho's commitment to delivering the highest orthopedic and musculoskeletal care standard. Patients can anticipate enhanced services and a greater focus on personalized treatment plans.

Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, an interventional pain management specialist, expressed her excitement, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McCarter to the team. His exceptional skills, dedication to patient-centered care, and broad expertise in nonsurgical orthopedic and spine treatments will undoubtedly enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients."

To seek pain treatment, schedule an appointment with Dr. Ryan McCarter.

