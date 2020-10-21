EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Thomas Scarritt, M.D.

"I look forward to sharing my experience and expertise in advanced surgical approaches with EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region's general surgery team and patients," Dr. Scarritt says. "I'm also looking forward to returning to the Triangle Region."

Dr. Scarritt, who completed his residency in general surgery at the University of North Carolina––Chapel Hill, will be offering laparoscopic techniques for GI and hernia conditions and diseases. This includes diseases of the esophagus, stomach, gallbladder, small and large bowel, and appendix, to inguinal, femoral, incisional, and diaphragmatic hernias.

"We are excited to have Dr. Scarritt join our team of highly-skilled general surgeons," says Dr. William Silver, M.D., Medical Director of EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region. "His specialty background and training will be an asset to our general surgery team."

Dr. Scarritt earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University before returning to his home state of Alabama to earn a medical degree at the University of South Alabama. Following, he moved to the Triangle Region of NC, where he completed his residency in General Surgery at the University of North Carolina. After residency, he completed a Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Surgery at the University of Arizona.

He belongs to several national associations, including the American College of Surgeons, Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

"We are very pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Scarritt to the EmergeOrtho General Surgery Department. Dr. Scarritt is a Magna Cum Laude graduate in History from Georgetown University and an Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society graduate from the University of South Alabama School of Medicine," says Dr. Phillip Shadduck, M.D. "He completed general surgery training at UNC Chapel Hill followed by a Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship in Arizona. Please join us in welcoming Tom and Liz back to the Triangle."

