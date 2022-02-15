Emergia Inc. Charts a Course for Portfolio Growth with Yardi Solutions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property developer and manager Emergia Inc. is gearing up to meet projected growth plans by engaging Yardi® as its property management technology provider.

Yardi Voyager®, Emergia's new property management and accounting platform, will eliminate manual work and opportunities for errors that generally characterize spreadsheet-based accounting system.

Other solutions that Emergia will adopt to create a single connected system for its property acquisition, development and management operations include:

CommercialCafe®, a self-service portal for online payments, maintenance requests and communication between Emergia and its tenants.

Yardi® Construction Manager, which helps keep construction projects on time and on budget and enables full oversight into bidding, approvals, budgets, contracts and change orders.

Yardi® Forecast Manager, which will make Emergia's budget process significantly faster, more efficient and more accurate by continuously incorporating deal activity into the leasing pipeline.

Yardi PayScan®, a solution that will automate Emergia's electronic invoice processing and offer staff the ability to confidently approve vendor payments.

"Effective operational management is key to our company's success, which is why we place great emphasis on it," said Henri Petit, president and CEO of Emergia. "The Yardi solutions will enhance our team's performance as we strive to achieve a portfolio milestone within the next five years."

"With these solutions, Emergia is poised to elevate its competitiveness in the Eastern Canadian real estate market and support its vision for sustainability," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

About Emergia Inc.

Emergia Inc., based in the Montreal area, operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multipurpose real estate including retail, multi-residential, industrial and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation's investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables Emergia to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns. For more information, visit emergia.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

