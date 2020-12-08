Emerging Apparel Brand, RSVLTS, Launches Its Newest, Softest Proprietary Category of Long Sleeve Shirts - ButterSoft™

Featuring 360° Stretch Technology, and made with an ultra soft and warm, yet breathable material, ButterSoft™ is part sweatshirt, part button down, full-time buttery softness. Additionally, the introduction of the ButterSoft™ collection marks the production of RSVLTS softest shirt ever, a nod to its other The World's Most Comfortable T-Shirt™ distinction of offerings still available within the Basics line.

A Glimpse at RSVLTS ButterSoft™ Collection

The five shirts and colors within the collection include (full image gallery):

Vintage White - $65 - perfectly complements a fluffy cumulus-filled sky

- - perfectly complements a fluffy cumulus-filled sky Heather Gray - $65 - when looking to add just a smidge of color to all wardrobes

- - when looking to add just a smidge of color to all wardrobes Charcoal Gray - $65 - essential camouflage for any char-grilling occasions

- - essential camouflage for any char-grilling occasions Heather Navy - $65 - business class in look, streaming-binge-on-the-couch in feel

- - business class in look, streaming-binge-on-the-couch in feel Hunter Green - $65 - universal for either a hike or hard-tackle football in the backyard

Other Seasonal Gear & Holiday Shipping Information

RSVLTS ButterSoft™ collection will debut online right in time for any final holiday shopping, with Sunday 12/15 marking the final day to purchase items to ensure shipping before December 25. Also on sale the day following the ButterSoft™ launch will be a line of RSVLTS Stocking Stuffer accessories, including gaiters, koozies, puzzles, and beanies in some of RSVLTS' most popular designs.

For more information, please visit www.rsvlts.com

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS brand is rooted in super high-grand Americana, nostalgia, and a dedication to those with a bold, fun spirit. What makes us different is our approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear in a unique style that cannot be ignored. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-cotton blend, our shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look. Proud makers of The World's Most Comfortable T-Shirt™ and ButterSoft™ lines.

