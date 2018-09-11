Emerging Beauty Entrepreneurs Get University Level Marketing Training at an Exclusive, First-of-Its Kind Seminar & Workshop in New York City & Memphis

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty and entertainment marketing consultancy Omerge Alliances released news that its "Beauty Marketing Immersion" class will debut November 10, 2018 in New York City, and follow on December 29, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Olivia F. Scott Register for Beauty Marketing Immersion Today!

Designed to offer proven experience and academic-based knowledge to emerging beauty entrepreneurs, the lecture and workshop style class offers 25 emerging beauty bosses the fundamentals of brand development and positioning, competitive advantage development, media planning (including social media best practices) and vendor and team development best practices. Class design includes a combination of lecture, cohort exercises and in-class assignments.

NYU Adjunct Professor Olivia F. Scott shared, "For the past 10 years, I've taught marketing and branding classes at NYU in the Graduate and Continuing Education Programs, as well as at Institute of Audio Research to audio engineers. I have also worked in marketing for the past 23 years, specifically in beauty for the past decade for such brands as Carol's Daughter, IMAN Cosmetics, Andre Walker Hair and other smaller brands. The combined experience of teaching various student populations and leading marketing efforts for some of the nation's top beauty brands uniquely equips me with the opportunity to do what I love and be a blessing to others who need this information to launch and compete, but don't have the time for a full semester course or the financial resources."

Beauty Marketing Immersion will provide a high standard of educational content emerging beauty entrepreneurs need to drive demand and business for their brands. "The beauty sector continues to grow each day. And the number of entrepreneurs who want to enter this space grows daily as well. I will share successes and failures, along with some industry friends and create a cohort of women who can encourage each other and be a resource to each other in their creation journeys," says Scott, also Founder and Principal Consultant, Omerge Alliances.

Find Beauty Marketing Immersion details, including registration, at www.beautymarketingimmersion.com.

ABOUT OMERGE ALLIANCES



Omerge Alliances is an integrated marketing management consultancy focusing on beauty & entertainment brands through strategic marketing, partnerships, branding and consumer promotions. NYC-based Omerge Alliances is led by Founder and Principal Consultant Olivia F. Scott.

Please contact, Olivia F. Scott, 646-200-5075, 201392@email4pr.com with press inquiries.

SOURCE Omerge Alliances

Related Links

http://www.beautymarketingimmersion.com

