Emerging brands lead the way for more sustainable smartphones

TCO Development , the organization behind TCO Certified - the world's leading sustainability certification for IT products, has seen a greater demand for more sustainable smartphones recently.

"Purchaser demand for more sustainable smartphones is growing, and there is also a greater interest among smartphone brands to invest in sustainability, which makes the future look a bit brighter. It is emerging brands that are leading the way towards more sustainable smartphones," says Sören Enholm, CEO of TCO Development.

Last year, Fairphone 4 5G became certified according to TCO Certified. Realme GT2 Pro followed this year. In total there are now three models certified according to TCO Certified. Criteria in TCO Certified cover both environmental and social responsibility in the supply chain and throughout the product life cycle, including hazardous substances, circularity, socially responsible manufacturing, environmentally responsible manufacturing and more.

TCO Certified helps get the purchaser's voice directly into the IT supply chain, where the majority of a smartphone's lifetime sustainability impacts are found. Criteria are designed to drive change where it matters most. With a wide choice of certified product models from well-known brands, it is the certification of choice for purchasers wanting to select IT products responsibly.

About TCO Certified

The organization behind the sustainability certification TCO Certified is TCO Development. Our vision is that all IT products should have an environmentally and socially sustainable life cycle. Science-based criteria and independent verification of compliance help us track and accelerate progress over time.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840456/TCO_Development.jpg

Contact: Dennis Svärd, Global PR Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE TCO Development