Emerging eMobility Companies Strategic Profiling: New Players Spur Industry Convergence and Cooperation between Automotive Tech Firms and Technology Businesses to Create a Robust Value Chain

The "Strategic Profiling of Emerging eMobility Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is increasingly electrified, and multiple tech companies are entering the sector, making it competitive and fragmented. This study provides a strategic overview of several new entrants in the automotive industry, with the intent of identifying and understanding the factors that contribute to their success. New entrants in the automotive sector are focusing on smart technologies in the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) ecosystem.

The report has examined each company's innovation and research portfolios as well as purchasing assets and capabilities. The study also covers partnerships between traditional automakers and contract manufacturers, which are expected to shape the automotive sector. The study period is 2021-2030.

Research Highlights

  • Provide an overview of eMobility companies (e.g., Alibaba, Apple, Baidu, DiDi, Foxconn, Huawei, Sony Corp) and their in-house applications and operating systems, including financial analysis
  • Deep dive into companies' key operational strategies with a focus on their automotive capabilities
  • Understand and analyze the companies' business models and partnerships

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Key Takeaways
  • Competency Analysis of eMobility Companies
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Alibaba

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Company Overview
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Financial Overview
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Plan to Enter the Automotive Market through IM Motors
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited in Automotive

Apple Inc.

  • Apple Inc.: Company Overview
  • Apple Inc.: Financial Overview
  • Apple Inc.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Market with Project Titan
  • Apple Inc.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • Apple Inc. in Automotive

Baidu Inc.

  • Baidu Inc.: Company Overview
  • Baidu Inc.: Financial Overview
  • Baidu Inc.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Market with Apollo
  • Baidu Inc.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • Baidu Inc. in Automotive

DiDi Global

  • DiDi Global Inc.: Company Overview
  • DiDi Global Inc.: Financial Overview
  • DiDi Global Inc.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Space
  • DiDi Global Inc.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • DiDi Global Inc. in Automotive

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Company Overview
  • Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Financial Overview
  • Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Entry into the Automotive Space
  • Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. in Automotive

Huawei

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Company Overview
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Financial Overview
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Plan to Enter the Automotive Space
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in Automotive

Sony Group Corp.

  • Sony Group Corp.: Company Overview
  • Sony Group Corp.: Financial Overview
  • Sony Group Corp.: Entry into the Automotive Space with the VISION Series
  • Sony Group Corp.: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • Sony Group Corp. in Automotive

Xiaomi

  • Xiaomi Corporation: Company Overview
  • Xiaomi Corporation: Financial Overview
  • Xiaomi Corporation: Plan to Enter the Automotive Space with its EV MS11
  • Xiaomi Corporation: Joint Ventures in the Automotive Space
  • Xiaomi Corporation in Automotive

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Developing a Service Ecosystem
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships and Knowledge Sharing
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Business Diversification and New Business Models

