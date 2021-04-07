SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo is a new financing solution for emerging companies, offering fast, flexible, and cost-effective financing solutions for growing businesses.

While the economic disruptions of Covid-19 have adversely impacted many sectors, none have suffered more than restaurant and bar owners. Always a precarious business to start, emerging hospitality companies in the last year have been subject to some of the most unpredictable and difficult conditions in memory.

Emerging From The Pandemic, Flo Designs Innovative Financing Solutions for Restaurant and Bar Owners

Flo wants to help these beleaguered entrepreneurs reclaim their seats at the small business table and thrive, helping them take advantage of the pent-up demand for social interactions by a population anxious to get out of the house and enjoy themselves.

Young companies need money to take advantage of circumstances when they arise. Perhaps the moment offers an irresistible new hire or a chance at a better location—if you can't say "yes," you may lose that opportunity. Your solution could be a flexible business credit line, a business term loan, equipment financing, or one of our other innovative methods of providing growing companies with the liquidity they need to be nimble.

Flo is different—we know entrepreneurs need to focus on the things that matter for the company to achieve success, not spend time finding capital for the next phase of growth. But they don't want to dilute the equity they have worked so hard to build in exchange for reaching the next level. Flo offers your business a way to obtain the financing you need with or without collateral, and often at single digit rates. In addition to finding our customers the best rates for the financing vehicle they choose, Flo leverages our relationships with lenders so that we can move quickly, providing our entrepreneurial clients with the ability to stay focused on their business. We can often generate a decision or term sheet within just 1-2 business days and close on your funds within a week.

Co-Founder Ryan Ridgway, who created Flo with the stated goal of combining agility with ethics, says: "We only prosper when our customers do. We want to partner with the companies we serve, not take advantage of them. Luckily, it turns out that ethics is profitable."

Flo is committed to inclusivity, providing capital and credit to all businesses, including those owned by women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community. We believe that for anyone to thrive, everyone must thrive.

