Emerging International Designers Shine Cultural Spotlight on Runway Fashion

Academy of Art University's Runway Fashion Show produced by Neil Gilks , the new Executive Director of the School of Fashion

In attendance will be industry luminaries from brands including Calvin Klein, Tory Burch and J. Crew who comprise the Academy's newly-formed Fashion Industry Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Academy of Art University today announced its 2023 Runway Fashion Show which will be held on May 11th. The event will see the School of Fashion's latest cohort of global emerging designers present their collections to an assembled crowd of guests, as well as, a host of fashion luminaries who form the University's new Fashion Industry Advisory Board.

AAU School of Fashion Designer: Bibi Samiezade-Yazd Photographer: Danielle Rueda (CNW Group/Academy of Art University)

A number of designers participating in the landmark 2023 event will showcase portfolios that pay rich homage to their own unique cultural experiences. Among many notable examples is designer Bibi Samiezade-Yazd's senior thesis collection, inspired by the Iranian revolution and representing Iranian women's fight against oppression. Her collection will feature symbolic phrases telling a story of hope, projected through lights discreetly installed within the garments.

Alexandra Flores' collection was inspired by memories of her father's childhood working on their family's cattle farm in Jalisco, Mexico. Using embossed leather, and hand-woven cotton fabric from Guatemala, the collection focuses on the functionality and design of bags carried on the saddles of workhorses, and shows off a Western style from a Mexican perspective.

Joining the University in the Fall of 2022 and presenting the show for the first time is School of Fashion Executive Director, Neil Gilks. With a notable career that has included a directorship at Diane von Fürstenberg, multiple collaborations with leading global design houses as co-founder of Daniel Reynolds Studio, and acting as Director of Educational Initiatives at The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Neil brings over 25 years of fashion design and education experience to the graduating class of BFA and MFA students.

"I'm constantly inspired by the incredible creative instincts of our young designers," said Neil Gilks, School of Fashion Executive Director. "I've seen them come to their work with a fearless approach to experimentation and expression. The collections we've seen from this year's graduating class are the product of their very own rich personal experiences, culturally inspired and in equal parts, inspiring and provoking. This event is the culmination of a huge amount of hard work and is about giving our students the best forum to show their remarkable talents to leading figures in an industry that thrives on, and relies on, fresh and gutsy creativity."

During the event, Academy of Art University President, Dr. Elisa Stephens, will introduce members of the School of Fashion's newly-formed Fashion Industry Advisory Board. Bringing together a host of industry luminaries from across multiple industry disciplines, the Board features notable personalities including, Daniel Reynolds, Director of Print at Tory Burch, Design Consultant and former EVP Global Design at Calvin Klein, Ulrich Grimm, and Alex Brownless, CEO & Co-Founder of ARTS THREAD, a launch pad for global art and design students.

Providing a unique resource for both students and faculty, Advisory Board members will participate in regular workshops and seminars throughout the School of Fashion programs to enhance industry connectivity and examine the career landscape with students. Advisory Board members will also meet with the School's directors and faculty to provide insight and perspective on the evolving education landscape, as well as the future of design and business.

"Within fashion, it's essential that there's strong connective tissue between education and industry in order to allow creative talent to move seamlessly from one to the other. I'm excited to be part of such a dynamic and talented Board and able to engage directly with students from all over the world. I look forward to playing a role in inspiring and mobilizing this next generation of fashion leaders," said Daniel Reynolds, Director of Print at Tory Burch.

Other board members include: Helen Bullock, Fashion Illustrator, Print Designer, and Lecturer, Jenna Drumright, Product & Partnerships Lead, Google ATAP, Deborah Hampton Moore, Former Chief Design Officer at DKNY, Meghan Kasperlik, three time Emmy nominated Costume Designer, Sara Maino, Creative Director Fondazione Sozzani, Brendan McCarthy, Founder of Cloud School, Justin Newlin, Design, Product & Creative at J.Crew and Madewell, Kate Wallace, Creative Director of Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Henry Zankov, Creative Director and Founder of ZANKOV at ZANKOV Studio and Simon O'Mahony, Director Creative Talent Acquisition at Gap Inc.

The Annual Runway Fashion Show is by invitation only and will be held in San Francisco on May 11th at 7:00 PM PST.

The event will be livestreamed to the public at 7:00 PM PST and made available post-event via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTnxouUCYOs .

About the School of Fashion

Students pursuing a Fashion Design degree from Academy of Art University learn from the finest creative minds working in fashion today. They have access to the tools and cutting-edge facilities needed for creating collections that garner accolades. Fashion students the world over gain experience designing styles that are the future of the industry. The School of Fashion offers degrees in the following areas of specialization: Fashion Design for Womenswear, Menswear, and Childrenswear; 3D Design and Pattern Making; Textile Design (including Knitwear Design); Costume Design; Fashion Journalism; Social Media Management; Fashion Marketing (and Brand Management); Fashion Art Direction; Fashion Styling; Fashion Merchandising (and Management); and Fashion Product Development.

The University works with international brands and recruitment agencies for internships and job placement. Graduates have gone on to such companies as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Diane von Fürstenberg, Donna Karan, Louis Vuitton, and Marc Jacobs among many notable others.

