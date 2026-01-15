Emerging LNP Technology and mRNA Strategies for In Vivo CAR-T Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the principles of mRNA and LNP technology and their unique advantages for in vivo CAR T-cell development. Attendees will learn how mRNA synthesis, LNP formulation and analytical testing support platform optimization. The featured speaker will share the latest advancements in mRNA and LNP-based CAR T therapies and how they are paving the way for groundbreaking immuno-oncology treatments.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing in vivo CAR T-cell therapies requires reliable approaches for transient, controlled CAR expression and targeted mRNA delivery to immune cells. This webinar will examine the transformative role of mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technologies in advancing in vivo CAR T-cell therapy, including practical considerations for platform selection and optimization.

The featured speakers will explore the foundational principles of mRNA-based CAR T development, focusing on how mRNA enables transient yet precise expression of therapeutic CAR constructs. Additionally, they will discuss the critical role of LNPs in ensuring efficient and targeted delivery of mRNA to immune cells in vivo.

The webinar will also highlight how end-to-end capabilities across mRNA synthesis, LNP formulation development and analytical testing can support optimization for in vivo CAR T applications, with examples of common development challenges and decision points. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest innovations in mRNA and LNP technology and how they are shaping the future of CAR T-cell therapy.

Register for this webinar to learn how LNP technology can support in vivo CAR-T development through effective mRNA delivery and analytical readiness.

Join Juliana Campo Garcia, Field Application Scientist, GenScript Biotech, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 8am EST (2pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Emerging LNP Technology and mRNA Strategies for In Vivo CAR-T Development.

