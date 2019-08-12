Emerging Market Opportunities for Aerogels, 2019 Report - Technology Capabilities, Manufacturing Processes, and Future Prospects

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Aerogels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Opportunities for Aerogels, provides an understanding of various types of aerogels, including silica aerogels, polymer aerogels, metal oxide aerogels, and graphene aerogels that can potentially replace traditional materials, including metals.

The increasing demand for lightweight and thermally insulating materials in various industries, including building and construction, oil and gas, and others is boosting the growth and enhancing the adoption potential of aerogels. The broad application scope is attributed towards, the high specific area, low density, and enhanced thermal resistance.

This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, and future prospects in the development of aerogels. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and application prospects in a wide range of industries.



The report also identifies the key drivers and challenges both from a technical and business approach and provides potential solutions for stakeholders to address the challenges. This research service also highlights the emerging innovations that will enable the use of aerogels to meet the various application-specific needs.

Briefly, this research service provides:

A snapshot of emerging technologies in aerogels and their advantages and disadvantages pertaining to usage in various applications

Key trends and factors impacting adoption and regional adoption scenario

Key properties, major innovations, and research and development (R&D) for aerogels

Patent activity related to aerogels

Application scope across various industries

Benchmarking for opportunity evaluation analysis that can help identification of the key sectors to focus

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings

2.0 Technology Snapshot

2.1 Aerogels have Unique Physical Properties which Help them Cater to a Wide Range of Applications

2.2 Need for Materials with Lightweight Characteristics and Higher Thermal Resistance Propels the Adoption of Aerogels

2.3 High Thermal Insulation and High Absorption Capabilities Play a Critical Role in Adoption of Aerogels

2.4 Silica Aerogels is Characterized With a Broadest Application Scope

2.5 Organic Aerogels are Gaining Traction due to their Applicability as Bio-Inert Materials

2.6 Metal Aerogels Adoption Purely Driven by its Ability to Cater to Energy Storage Applications

2.7 Metal Chalcogenide Aerogels Have Unique Properties like High Internal Surface Area and Tunable Optical Properties

2.8 Graphene-based Aerogels Find Major Applications in Energy Storage as they Offer the Highest Energy Density

2.9 Polymer Aerogels Are Gaining Traction due to their Reduced Material Stiffness

2.10 Enhanced Material Properties Including High Specific Surface Area and Biocompatibility of Organic Aerogels Are Driving Adoption

2.11 The APAC Region is Actively Developing Technologies for Scaling up of Aerogels

3.0 Innovation Ecosystem

3.1 Majority of Participants Focus on Implementing Aerogels in the Building and Construction Sector

3.2 Apart such as Pyrogel and Quartzene is designed to operate at cryogenic temperatures in pipelines

3.3 Aerogels for Aerospace and Offshore Pipelines are the Most Widely Researched Topics by Academia

3.4 Blueshift International Materials' AeroZero does not Require any Additional Filtration, Tool and Die to Retrofit into Manufacturing

3.5 Green Earth Technologies has developed silica aerogel which operates at a wide temperature range

3.6 Most Patents Filed in The Major Patent Offices are Focused on the Use of Aerogels in Catalysis and Adsorption

3.7 Majority of Funding in APAC is Focused on Making Aerogels Production Cost-Effective

3.8 China Accounts for more than 60% of Global Patent Fillings

4.0 Application Landscape

4.1 Aerogels Find Application in the Energy Sector due to their High Specific Surface Area

4.2 Chemical Production can be Made Cost Effective by Implementing Aerogel based Catalysts

4.3 The Building and Construction Sector Consumes 70% of the Total Electricity Produced in EU, Making Aerogels Critical

4.4 Healthcare Sector Finds Major Application of Aerogels as Organ Implants

4.5 The Operational Downtime for Pipeline Transport in Oil and Gas Sector Can be Substantially Curbed Using Aerogels

4.6 Adoption of Aerogels in Aerospace and Defense Sectors is Purely Driven by the Lightweighting Feature they Offer

5. Competitive Benchmarking

5.1 Benchmarking Rubrics

5.2 Oil and gas Sector has the Highest rank As Aerogels Meet the Industry Requirements

5.3 Oil and Gas and Energy Sectors have the Highest Opportunities in Aerogels Development

6. Key Contacts



Companies Mentioned



Blueshift International

Green Earth Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gryuhq

