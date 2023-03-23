Emerging Revenue Streams for Automakers Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Lucrative Opportunities in MaaS, Commercial Charging Stations, NFTs, Purpose-built Vehicles, and Connected Car Features

Mar 23, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to identify various business models connected to emerging markets and how automotive OEMs can generate extra revenue. For automakers, there are several lucrative additional revenue-generating areas, including mobility as a service, commercial charging stations, non-fungible tokens, purpose-built vehicles, and connected car features.
The study summarizes new opportunities for automakers to expand their business models across the entire value chain and establishes the current methods used by automotive OEMs in each new area of revenue generation.
The growth of digital tools and technologies has created new business models for the automotive industry. Today's automotive OEMs are shifting from selling cars to providing mobility solutions by exploring opportunities in several markets, such as electric vehicles, connected and autonomous mobility, and others, to create revenue opportunities.
- It categorizes the 4 primary areas of the automotive value chain with opportunities for additional revenue streams. These include connected cars, electric vehicle strategies, mobility as a service, and asset monetization.
- It identifies the top automotive OEMs' initiatives in revenue growth sectors and groups them by growth prospects.
- It offers individual case studies to discuss the standout activities of major automakers across the world and how they utilize the additional revenue stream areas to monetize, cut costs, and create high-level brand integration with customers and social media followers of the brand.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 New Business Model Overview
- New Business Model Opportunities: Overview
- New Business Model Opportunities for Automotive OEMs
- Presence of Automotive OEMs in Additional Revenue Streams
- Challenges in Monetization Through New Business Models
4 New Business Model Strategies: Connected and Autonomous Vehicle
- Connected Vehicle Data Monetization Segmentation
- Connected Vehicle Data Monetization
- Monetization Through App Stores
- Connect Car Fleet Management Activities by OEMs
- Value Potential Analysis for Connected App Monetization Techniques
- Connected OS Monetization Capability Analysis
- General Motors Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
- Ford Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
- Tesla Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
- Toyota Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques
5 New Business Model Strategies: Electric Vehicle
- Electric Vehicle Monetization Segmentation
- Monetization Through EV Charging Infrastructure
- EV Charging Infrastructure Monetization Through Major OEMs
- Second Life Applications: Battery Repurposing - Select OEM Activity
- Opportunities in EV Robot Charging Business: Ziggy Case Study
- EV Platform Development and Associated Business Opportunities
- EV Strategies by Volkswagen
6 New Business Model Strategies: MaaS
- Different Areas of Monetization Opportunities by MaaS OEMs
- OEMs' Mobility Initiatives in MaaS Areas
- Shared Mobility Capability Analysis for Top OEMs
- Mercedes Benz and BMW: Partnership in MaaS Areas
- SEAT: Mobility Service Business Opportunity Areas
- Revenue Generation Through Purpose-built Vehicle Development
7 New Business Model Strategies: Asset Monetization
- Asset Monetization Segments
- Revenue Through Social Media
- Business Opportunities Through Contract Manufacturing
- Revenue Through Merchandising
- Revenue from Carbon Credits
- Non-fungible Token Sales in Automotive
- Pre-owned Cars Business Model by OEMs
8 New Business Model Analysis
- New Business Model Capability Analysis
- Porter's 5 Forces on New Business Opportunities in Automotive
- Future Business Area Prediction
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Monetization Through Connected Vehicle Data
- Growth Opportunity 2: Revenue from Electric Vehicle Business Areas
- Growth Opportunity 3: Revenue Generation Through Omnichannel Sales
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BMW
- Ford
- General Motors
- Mercedes Benz
- SEAT
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Ziggy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfd0vk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article