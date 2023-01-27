Emerging Sensor Technologies for Environmental Monitoring and Their Global Growth Opportunities 2022: Featuring IoT Sensors, Low-power Wide-area Networks (LPWANs) & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Sensor Technologies for Environmental Monitoring and Their Global Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By capturing data from connected devices (through wireless and non-wireless connections), environmental monitoring sensors monitor and control the quality of the surrounding environment. Advanced and varied sensing and monitoring technologies protect the environment from harmful infections and toxins. Environmental monitoring sensors evaluate the chemical composition of soil, the purity of water, and the quality of air. Data centers have explanations and justifications for all their monitoring sensor systems and strategies that help to determine the current state of the environment or form trends in environmental parameters.

Over the years, the need for air quality sensors has grown, and such sensors are usually connected to the air ventilation systems within facilities. Historical data is used to predict the future condition of air and take preventive measures. Technology convergence is playing a key role in ensuring that sensors benefit humans. Data analytics, cloud platforms, and other advanced machine learning act as platforms to provide actionable insights from the data retrieved from IoT-enabled environmental sensors.

The increasing adoption of the IoT concept drives the need for environmental sensors. The need to enhance environmental safety, the high demand for smart city applications, and governments' initiatives and funding support are other factors driving environmental sensor market growth.

This study assesses the significance and types of environmental monitoring sensors, industry initiatives, patent and funding trends, key global partnerships driving developments and adoption, and growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Environmental Sensors Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Research Methodology

Summary of Key Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Significance - Types, Objectives, and Capabilities

Environmental Sensors - Significance and Objectives

Environmental Sensors - Main Monitoring Parameters

Miniaturization and Sustainability - the Main Technology Trends Enabling Environmental Monitoring

Air and Water Quality Monitoring - Essential Applications for Environmental Sensors

Technology Convergence - Enabling Effective Environmental Monitoring

Impact of Digital Technologies on Environmental Monitoring Applications

Implementation Case - Sensors and Augmented Reality (AR) in Water Treatment Applications in Athens, Greece

Environmental Sensor Application/Innovation Roadmap

4. Patent and Funding Trends

IP Analysis and R&D Focus Areas

High Funding Opportunities in Indoor and Outdoor Environmental Monitoring Applications

Trends in Partnerships - Real-time Data and Analytics Requirements

The Partnership Strategy is Popular in North America and Europe .

and . Important Partnerships Enabling High Workforce Safety among Industrial Sectors

High-impact Partnerships - Europe Leads the Digital Transformation

University Research and Innovation - Driving Environmental Sensor Market Growth

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Adopting Green IoT for Environmental Sustainability and Energy-efficient Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: IoT Sensors and Low-power Wide-area Networks (LPWANs) to Advance Environmental Monitoring Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Convergence for Enhanced Environmental Threat Detection

6. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

7. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

