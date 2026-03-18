Emerging Southern Spring Water Brand Makes NASCAR Cup Series Debut as Primary Sponsor of Chase Briscoe's No. 19 Toyota at Historic Darlington Raceway

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Bird Southern Spring Water will make its official NASCAR Cup Series debut as the primary sponsor of Chase Briscoe's No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing at Darlington Raceway on March 22, marking a major milestone for the fast-rising Southern beverage brand.

Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 Free Bird Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing. Free Bird Southern Spring Water will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut as primary sponsor of Briscoe's car at Darlington Raceway on March 22, 2026. The Atlanta-based brand will serve as primary partner in three races during the 2026 NASCAR season. Photo courtesy of JGR Racing Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 Free Bird Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. Free Bird Southern Spring Water will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut as primary sponsor of Briscoe's car at Darlington Raceway on March 22, 2026. The Atlanta-based brand will serve as primary partner in three races during the 2026 NASCAR season. Photo courtesy of Free Bird

The Darlington race marks the first time Free Bird will appear as the primary partner on Briscoe's car, launching a three-race primary sponsorship schedule during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season that also includes the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia on July 12 and the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11.

Free Bird first partnered with Briscoe in 2025 as a brand ambassador relationship and expanded the collaboration into a multi-year agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing announced earlier this year. The partnership brings the Atlanta-based brand into one of the most visible platforms in American motorsports.

"From day one, Free Bird has been about showing up where everyday Americans gather," said Jay Williams, Founder of Free Bird. "NASCAR is one of the last places where people from every background still come together around something they love. Darlington is an iconic track and we're proud to see Free Bird on Chase's No. 19 car for the first time."

Free Bird, sourced from Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains and packaged in recyclable aluminum cans, launched in December 2024 and has rapidly expanded distribution across the Southeast.

Briscoe enters the race with strong history at Darlington Raceway, having captured back-to-back Cook Out Southern 500 victories at the historic track in 2024 and 2025.

"The partnership between JGR and Free Bird is an exciting one for me," said Chase Briscoe. "They're an all-American brand with values that line up perfectly with the NASCAR community, and I'm excited to carry them on the No. 19 car at Darlington and the other races this season."

Joe Gibbs Racing executives say the brand aligns naturally with the sport's fan base.

"We are thrilled to help introduce Free Bird to our NASCAR community," said Eric Schaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Joe Gibbs Racing. "The brand celebrates the same American spirit that defines our sport, making them a natural partner for Chase and our No. 19 team."

Free Bird will continue supporting Briscoe throughout the NASCAR season through at-track activations and regional marketing initiatives designed to introduce the brand to race fans across the Southeast.

About FREE BIRD SOUTHERN SPRING WATER

At its core, FREE BIRD is about living freely and staying true to your roots. Whether you're enjoying a backyard barbecue or taking a moment to recharge, FREE BIRD is there to refresh and remind you of the things that matter most.

To learn more about the brand, visit drinkfreebird.com or follow us on social media @drinkfreebird.

SOURCE Free Bird Southern Spring Water