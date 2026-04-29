FREE BIRD Launches in Walmart Stores Across the Southeast, Marking Major Retail Expansion

Emerging Southern spring water brand enters nearly 300 Walmart locations across eight states

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FREE BIRD Southern Spring Water is now available in nearly 300 Walmart stores across the Southeast, marking a significant milestone in the brand's continued regional expansion and entry into large-scale retail.

The launch is concentrated across key Southeastern markets including Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, with additional placements in select neighboring states. FREE BIRD's 12oz and 19.2oz Still and Sparkling Southern Spring Water will be available to Walmart shoppers throughout these markets.

FREE BIRD Southern Spring Water, now available in Walmart stores across key Southeastern markets. Offered in 12oz and 19.2oz recyclable aluminum cans in still and sparkling varieties, the brand continues to expand its regional retail footprint. Photo courtesy of FREE BIRD.

"Launching in Walmart is a defining moment for FREE BIRD," said Jay Williams, Founder of FREE BIRD. "We've been deliberate about how we've built this brand across the Southeast, and to now be on shelf in Walmart stores across our core markets is incredibly meaningful. It validates the work we've done to build both distribution and consumer demand in the region."

Sourced from Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains and packaged in recyclable aluminum cans, FREE BIRD has quickly gained traction with consumers through a combination of regional distribution, retail expansion and targeted marketing — including a partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe, alongside a growing calendar of live event activations across the Southeast.

The Walmart launch represents the brand's largest retail expansion to date and reflects increasing demand for beverages that combine product quality, sustainability and strong regional identity.

"Walmart is a critical partner in our growth," said Eddie Pearson, President and Chief Growth Officer of FREE BIRD. "This expansion allows us to scale efficiently across multiple states while staying focused on execution at shelf and continuing to build real consumer pull in our core markets."

The Walmart rollout builds on FREE BIRD's growing presence across convenience, grocery and independent retail channels and represents a key step toward broader national expansion.

FREE BIRD is now available in Walmart stores across the Southeast and continues to expand its distribution footprint through strategic retail and distributor partnerships.

About FREE BIRD

FREE BIRD Southern Spring Water was created to celebrate America and the values that bring us together.

At its core, FREE BIRD is about living freely and staying true to your roots. Whether you're enjoying a backyard barbecue, heading to a job site, or taking a moment to recharge, FREE BIRD is there to refresh and remind you of the things that matter most.

To learn more about the brand and its mission, visit drinkfreebird.com or follow us on social media @drinkfreebird.

FREE BIRD—Pull up a chair and stay awhile. Cheers, y'all.

Contact: Kevin Keith | 470-554-5956 | [email protected]

SOURCE Free Bird Southern Spring Water