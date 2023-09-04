Emerging Technologies Propel Global Mission-Critical Communications Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mission Critical Communications Market by Enterprise, Industrial and Government Solutions 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mission-critical communications market is evolving rapidly to meet the demand for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. Industries managing critical infrastructure require enhanced communications for asset protection and operational optimization.

Key Technologies: Emerging technologies like 5G, AI, and IoT are pivotal in transforming mission-critical communications. Network and system integration is also vital to streamline operations as solutions converge.

Report Scope: The report evaluates public safety technology, emerging areas for critical communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications for enterprise, industrial, and government sectors.

Companies Mentioned:

  • AGT International
  • Amazon
  • AT&T
  • Atos SE
  • Cisco Systems
  • Cobham
  • Codan Communications
  • Comtech
  • Dataminr
  • Ericsson
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Google
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Motorola Solutions
  • NEC Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Sonim Technologies
  • Twilio
  • Verizon
  • ZTE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Public Safety Technologies and Solutions
3.1 Public Safety in Perspective
3.2 Public Safety Expectations
3.2.1 Real-Time Access to Information
3.2.2 Anytime, Anywhere Connectivity
3.2.3 Increased Situational Awareness
3.3 Public Safety Objectives
3.3.1 Prevention
3.3.2 Detection
3.3.3 Mitigation
3.3.4 Investigation
3.4 Public Safety Infrastructure
3.4.1 Critical Control Systems
3.4.2 Critical Communication Networks
3.4.3 Surveillance and Identification
3.4.4 Emergency Disaster Management
3.5 Emergency Response and Control
3.5.1 Emergency Medical Services
3.5.2 Fire/Rescue
3.5.3 Law Enforcement
3.5.4 Responder Coordination
3.6 Current Technologies Supporting Public Safety
3.6.1 Public Safety Answer Points
3.6.2 Geographic Information Systems
3.6.3 Enhanced Wireless 9-1-1
3.6.4 Indoor Location Systems
3.6.5 LMR for Public Safety Communications
3.6.6 LTE for Public Safety Communications
3.6.7 Lawful Intercept/CALEA

4. 5G Technology and Solutions
4.1 5G Equipment and Network Operation
4.1.1 LTE Foundation, Device Ecosystem, LAA, and 5G Readiness
4.1.2 Spectrum Sharing and Utilization
4.1.3 Narrowband 5G for Massive IoT
4.1.4 Multi Connectivity Architecture with Small Cell Deployment
4.1.5 Relevance of Mobile IoT Technology: NB-IoT and eMTC
4.1.6 OSS/BSS Architecture for 5G Service Operation
4.1.7 Multi-Antenna and Beamforming Impact
4.1.8 5G Network Slicing
4.1.9 Continuation of LTE in Post-5G Era
4.1.10 Service Design, ROI and 5G Network
4.2 5G Technology and Network Impacts
4.2.1 Network Coverage and Efficiency
4.2.2 Network Spectrum Efficiency
4.2.3 Data Throughput
4.2.4 Connection Density
4.2.5 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication
4.2.6 Network Energy Usage
4.2.7 Improved Battery Life
4.2.8 Improved Flexibility in Air Interface and Versatility
4.2.9 Massive MIMO
4.2.10 mmWave Technology
4.2.11 Integration of Access and Backhaul
4.2.12 D2D Communication
4.2.13 Flexible Duplex: FDD and TDD
4.2.14 Multi-Antenna Transmission Scenario
4.2.15 Decoupling User Data from Control System
4.3 5G Technology and Network Architecture
4.3.1 Massive MIMO and Beamforming
4.3.2 Cloud RAN
4.3.3 Broadband Spectrum and Satellite
4.3.4 5G New Radio
4.3.5 Software Defined Air Interface
4.3.6 Network Function Virtualization
4.3.7 Self Organizing Network and Self Healing Network
4.3.8 HetNet and H-CRAN
4.3.9 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing
4.3.10 Software Defined Radio
4.3.11 Visible Light Communications
4.3.12 Cross-Layer Controller
4.3.13 Cognitive Radios and Transmission Technologies
4.3.14 Scalable OFDM and Subcarrier Spacing
4.4 5G Network Implementation
4.4.1 Base Stations
4.4.2 Small Cells
4.4.3 Macro Cells
4.4.4 Baseband Units and RF Units
4.4.5 Mobile Core
4.4.6 Remote Radio Heads
4.4.7 Front-haul and Backhaul Networks
4.5 LTE Advanced, LTE Pro, and Beyond Supported Solutions
4.5.1 Mobile IoT and M2M Communication
4.5.2 Broadcast Services and Immersive Entertainment
4.5.3 Vehicular Communication
4.5.4 Public Safety Network
4.5.5 Smart City Applications
4.5.6 Private Enterprise Network

5. AI Technology and Ecosystem Analysis
5.1 AI Technology Matrix
5.1.1 Machine Learning
5.1.1.1 Deep Learning
5.1.1.2 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning
5.1.1.3 Reinforcement Learning
5.1.2 Natural Language Processing
5.1.3 Computer Vision
5.1.4 Speech Recognition
5.1.5 Context Aware Processing
5.1.6 Artificial Neural Network
5.1.7 Predictive APIs
5.1.8 Autonomous Robotics
5.2 AI Technology Readiness
5.3 Machine Learning APIs
5.3.1 IBM Watson API
5.3.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API
5.3.3 Google Prediction API
5.3.4 Amazon Machine Learning API
5.3.5 BigML
5.3.6 AT&T Speech API
5.3.7 Wit.ai
5.3.8 AlchemyAPI
5.3.9 Diffbot
5.3.10 PredictionIO
5.3.11 General Application Environment
5.4 AI Technology Goals
5.5 AI Tools and Approaches
5.6 AI in Emotion Detection
5.6.1 Facial Detection APIs
5.6.2 Text Recognition APIs
5.6.3 Speech Recognition APIs
5.7 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics
5.8 Data Science and Predictive Analytics
5.9 Edge Computing and 5G Network
5.10 Cloud Computing and Machine Learning
5.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning
5.12 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0
5.13 Building Automation and Smart Workplace
5.14 Cloud Robotics and Public Security
5.15 Self Driven Network and Domain-Specific Network
5.16 Predictive 3D Design

6. IoT Technology and Value Chain Analysis
6.1 IoT Semiconductor Building Blocks
6.1.1 Wireless Sensors
6.1.2 IoT Processors
6.1.3 Gateways
6.1.4 Applications
6.2 IoT Chipsets
6.3 Network Technology and Protocols
6.4 Real-Time Operating System
6.4.1 Open Source RTOS
6.4.2 Commercial RTOS
6.4.3 Distributed Stream Computing Platforms
6.5 IoT Software and Platforms
6.5.1 IoT Analytics
6.5.2 IoT Security
6.5.3 IoT Device Management
6.5.4 IoT Standard and API Interoperability
6.6 IoT Industry Applications
6.7 Value Chain Analysis
6.7.1 IoT Hardware Device Provider
6.7.2 IoT Component Provider
6.7.3 IoT Platform Provider
6.7.4 IoT Software and Service Provider
6.8 IoT Investment and Market Alliances
6.9 Role of Mobile Network Operators
6.10 IoT and Next Generation Public Safety
6.10.1 IoT and Public Safety Opportunity Areas
6.10.2 Integrating IoT with Public Safety Communications
6.10.3 Integrating IoT and Direction Communications

7. Critical Communication for Public Safety and Enterprises
7.1 Deployment Status
7.2 3GPP-Defined Critical Communications
7.2.1 Mission Critical Push to Talk
7.2.2 Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data
7.2.3 Isolated LTE Operation for Public Safety
7.2.4 High Power User Equipment
7.3 IoT to Improve Public Safety
7.4 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications or URLLC
7.5 Comparison of 5G with WiFi Version 6

8. Critical Communication Market Analysis and Forecasts
8.1 Global Critical Communication Market 2023 - 2028
8.1.1 Critical Communications Managed Service Market
8.1.2 Critical Communication Market by Segment
8.1.2.1 Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure
8.1.2.2 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety Communication Technology
8.1.2.2.1 Critical Communication Market by Licensed LMR Standard
8.1.2.2.2 Critical Communication Market by DMR Standard
8.1.2.2.3 Critical Communication Market by Licensed LMR Type
8.1.2.2.4 Critical Communication Market by Commercial LMRs Frequency
8.1.2.2.5 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety LTE Standard
8.1.2.2.6 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety LTE Type
8.1.2.3 Critical Communication Market by Professional Service
8.1.3 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety Industry Vertical
8.1.3.1 Critical Communication Market by Military Application
8.1.3.2 Critical Communication Market by Public Transportation Application
8.1.3.3 Critical Communication Market by Utilities and Smart Grid Application
8.1.4 AI Powered IoT Critical Communication Market in Public Safety
8.1.4.1 AI Powered IoT Critical Communication Market by Segment
8.1.4.2 AI Powered IoT Critical Communication Market by AI Technology
8.2 Regional Critical Communication Market 2023 - 2028
8.2.1 Critical Communication Market by Region
8.2.2 APAC Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country
8.2.3 North America Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country
8.2.4 Europe Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country
8.2.5 Latin America Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country
8.2.6 Middle East and Africa Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country

9. Mission Critical Company Analysis

10. Mission Critical Company Case Studies

11. Critical Communication Case Studies
11.1 Modernizing Public Safety Applications and Services
11.2 5G Connected Ambulances
11.3 Intelligent, Multiservice, and Ultra-Broadband Network Architecture
11.4 Tsunami Preparedness with Connected Drones
11.5 Emergency Communications Platforms

12. Conclusions and Recommendations

13. Appendix: Critical Communications Infrastructure, LTE and 5G in Industrial Verticals

