Emerging Trends in Post-Quantum Cryptography 2023 Report: Featuring Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Google, and More

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Quantum Cryptography 2023: Market Opportunities After NIST" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the latest report on business opportunities in post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The day when commonly used encryption schemes will be breakable by quantum computers is drawing closer. It may be just three-to-five years away if some of the vendor roadmaps are to be believed.

IQT also believes that NIST's pronouncements on standards in 2022 provide stability to the PQC market. In addition to NIST activity this report analyzes the activities of several other standards organizations and industry groups whose work will be crucial role to the implementation and roll-out of PQC.

Based on the current PQC business environment this report provides ten-year forecasts of PQC software, hardware (chips and HSMs) and services. These forecasts are broken out by key applications sectors such as financial services, cryptocurrencies, automotive, healthcare, 5G/6G, IoT, tape drives, and disaster recovery, as well as police, military and intelligence applications. It also examines the motivation for companies and other organizations to adopt PQC. The forecasts are supplied to purchasers of the report in a separate Excel sheet.

The report contains strategic profiles of more than 30 active commercial participants of the PQC market. forecasting revenues from PQC-related activities and assessing the product/market strategies of important companies and other organizations in the PQC space.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: PQC: Emerging Standards and Regulation
1.1 PQC role in the future of quantum cybersecurity
1.2 NIST's 2022 announcements and their implications
1.2.1 Key agreements and digital signatures
1.2.2 CRYSTALS-KYBER
1.2.3 CRYSTALs-Dilthium
1.2.4 Falcon
1.2.5 SPHINCS
1.2.6 Fourth round: BIKE, Classic McEliece, HQC and SIKE
1.3 Roadmap for future work to be done by NIST
1.4 Other standards efforts
1.4.1 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)
1.4.2 ANSI Accredited Standards Committee X9
1.5 Policy and regulatory considerations in the US
1.5.1 2022 US National Security Memorandum on "Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems"
1.5.2 Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act
1.5.3 PQC and the Biden National Cybersecurity Strategy for US
1.5.4 PQC and the National Security Agency
1.5.5 U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
1.6 International Activity
1.6.1 International Telecommunications Union (ITU)
1.6.2 Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)
1.6.3 Cloud Security Alliance
1.6.4 European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
1.6.5 Open Quantum Safe
1.7 Key points from this Chapter

Chapter Two: PQC: Products and Services
2.1 PQC software
2.2 PQC chips
2.3 PQC and hardware security modules (HSMs)
2.4 Service offerings: PQC as a service
2.5 Key points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Markets for PQC Products and Services
3.1 Notes on market forecast methodology
3.2 Financial services
3.2.1 Financial records management
3.2.2 Credit cards and PQC
3.2.3 Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain
3.3 Automotive
3.4 Healthcare: Healthcare records
3.5 Telecom: 5G/6G, IoT and PQC
3.6 IT Applications
3.6.1 Magnetic tape drives
3.6.2 Remote disaster recovery
3.7 Military, police and intelligence applications
3.8 Manufacturing Industries
3.9 Key Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Post-Quantum Encryption Companies - Products, Strategy, and Competitive Analysis
4.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
4.2 Cisco Systems
4.3 Cloudfare
4.4 01 Communique
4.5 Cryptosense
4.6 Crypto4A Technologies
4.7 CryptoNext Security
4.8 Crypto Quantique
4.9 Envieta Systems
4.10 evolutionQ
4.11 Google
4.12 IBM Research
4.13 Infineon
4.14 InfoSec Global
4.15 ISARA
4.16 KETS
4.17 Microsoft
4.18 Post-Quantum
4.19 PQSecure
4.20 PQShield
4.21 Qualcomm
4.22 Qasky
4.23 Quantropi
4.24 Quantum Blockchain
4.25 Rambus
4.26 Thales
4.27 Utimaco (Germany)
4.28 Quantum Dice
4.29 Samsung SDS
4.30 Sandbox AQ
4.31 Starkware
4.32 VMware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imhmdk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global AIoT Transformation Market: Hyundai, Samsung, and Other Leading Companies Anticipate 29% Increase in Machine Data Value by 2028

Increased Penetration of Premium and Subscription Services Drives Global Pet Training Services Market to Reach $7.81 Billion by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.