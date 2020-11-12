Emerging Trends in the Food & Beverage Sector in 2020, Featuring Hippie Snacks, Maple Leaf Foods, Maynards and Sanpellegrino

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Trends in Food & Beverage 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Experimentation and innovative alternatives come into heightened focus when it comes to evolving trends in the food and beverage space. With "foodie" culture growing in popularity among consumers, particularly among Millenials and Gen Z who pride themselves on their varied tastes, consumers today are more likely than ever to test and experiment with new variations of traditional food and beverage items. There are several factors that are contributing to evolutions in the space today- including the growing role of social media and its representation of food and lifestyle, as well as an emerging focus on a product's health benefits and nutritional value among today's consumers.



This report offers key insight into the evolutions in food & beverage that are shaping industries today, breaking down top trends that focus on ingredients and flavors, as well as health benefits and nutrition. This report will offer key insight into the innovative approaches brands are taking to appeal to today's consumer, to help inform your own brand decisions.



The report looks at the latest trends in food and beverage, including evolutions in ingredients and flavors, nutrition, format, and food alternatives.

Companies Mentioned



Hippie Snacks

Maple Leaf Foods

Maynards

Sanpellegrino

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - Emerging Trends in Food & Beverage 2020

Megatrend Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities & Examples

Spiced Beer

Bread Kit

Upcycled Sweetener

Cauliflower Dairy

Nutritious Confection

Caffeinated Calm

Substitute Seafood

3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies

Upcycled Barley Milks

Almond Dough Frozen Pizzas

Cheesy Plant-Based Spreads

Frozen Cocktail Pops

Adult-Targeted Soft Drinks

Kid-Friendly Chickpea Sticks

Plant-Based CBD Beverages

Shredded Vegan Salmon

Hybrid Meat Products

Plant-Based Pork-Like Snacks

Guilt-Free Sparkling Water Cocktails

Alcoholic Ice Cream Desserts

Herbal Sparkling Waters

Low-Sugar Soft-Baked Cookies

Premium Canned Wines

Dairy-Free Oat-Based Desserts

Redefined Gut-Friendly Sodas

Ready-to-Serve Canned Foods

Healthfully Infused Noodle Cups

Desert-Inspired Hydration Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Hop Water

Cold-Pressed Cooking Sauces

Date-Sweetened Frozen Desserts

Functional Bottled Soups

Kid-Created Superfood Cereals

Kefir Ice Creams

Digestion-Boosting Vinegar Shots

Flavorful Canned Boba Teas

Wine-Like Water Drinks

Low-Sugar Hard Kombuchas

Premium Better-for-You Sodas

Chickpea Snack Thins

Chia Milk Alternatives

High-Fiber Pasta Alternatives

Crunchy Avocado Crisps

4. Appendix



Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tg81cq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

