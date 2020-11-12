Emerging Trends in the Food & Beverage Sector in 2020, Featuring Hippie Snacks, Maple Leaf Foods, Maynards and Sanpellegrino
Nov 12, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Trends in Food & Beverage 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Experimentation and innovative alternatives come into heightened focus when it comes to evolving trends in the food and beverage space. With "foodie" culture growing in popularity among consumers, particularly among Millenials and Gen Z who pride themselves on their varied tastes, consumers today are more likely than ever to test and experiment with new variations of traditional food and beverage items. There are several factors that are contributing to evolutions in the space today- including the growing role of social media and its representation of food and lifestyle, as well as an emerging focus on a product's health benefits and nutritional value among today's consumers.
This report offers key insight into the evolutions in food & beverage that are shaping industries today, breaking down top trends that focus on ingredients and flavors, as well as health benefits and nutrition. This report will offer key insight into the innovative approaches brands are taking to appeal to today's consumer, to help inform your own brand decisions.
The report looks at the latest trends in food and beverage, including evolutions in ingredients and flavors, nutrition, format, and food alternatives.
Companies Mentioned
- Hippie Snacks
- Maple Leaf Foods
- Maynards
- Sanpellegrino
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Emerging Trends in Food & Beverage 2020
- Megatrend Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities & Examples
- Spiced Beer
- Bread Kit
- Upcycled Sweetener
- Cauliflower Dairy
- Nutritious Confection
- Caffeinated Calm
- Substitute Seafood
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
- Upcycled Barley Milks
- Almond Dough Frozen Pizzas
- Cheesy Plant-Based Spreads
- Frozen Cocktail Pops
- Adult-Targeted Soft Drinks
- Kid-Friendly Chickpea Sticks
- Plant-Based CBD Beverages
- Shredded Vegan Salmon
- Hybrid Meat Products
- Plant-Based Pork-Like Snacks
- Guilt-Free Sparkling Water Cocktails
- Alcoholic Ice Cream Desserts
- Herbal Sparkling Waters
- Low-Sugar Soft-Baked Cookies
- Premium Canned Wines
- Dairy-Free Oat-Based Desserts
- Redefined Gut-Friendly Sodas
- Ready-to-Serve Canned Foods
- Healthfully Infused Noodle Cups
- Desert-Inspired Hydration Drinks
- Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Hop Water
- Cold-Pressed Cooking Sauces
- Date-Sweetened Frozen Desserts
- Functional Bottled Soups
- Kid-Created Superfood Cereals
- Kefir Ice Creams
- Digestion-Boosting Vinegar Shots
- Flavorful Canned Boba Teas
- Wine-Like Water Drinks
- Low-Sugar Hard Kombuchas
- Premium Better-for-You Sodas
- Chickpea Snack Thins
- Chia Milk Alternatives
- High-Fiber Pasta Alternatives
- Crunchy Avocado Crisps
4. Appendix
Regions Covered:
- Canada
- United States
- South America
- Europe
