Emerging Trends in the Med Spa Industry: Viper Partners' Insightful Advisory on Evolve Med Spa Transition

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a distinguished investment banking firm in the healthcare sector, Viper Partners recently served as an exclusive sell-side advisor in the acquisition of Evolve Med Spa by a private equity group.

Evolve Med Spa, a promising newcomer in the med spa industry with a strong presence in the Northeast US, is celebrated for its commitment to enhancing aesthetic appeal.

Under the seasoned leadership of Jeffery Mandler, Evolve has grown into one of the largest branded med spas in the U.S. Its superior team of medical professionals and state-of-the-art facilities have earned it a reputation as a premier destination for affordable luxury aesthetics.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the aesthetics field, signaling a new era of growth and attracting investors to practices with broad geographic footprints, sustainable revenue streams, robust growth potential, and resilience during economic downturns.

Samir Qureshi, President at Viper Partners, notes that the industry is bustling with activity as practices demonstrating double-digit multiples are commanding premium valuations.

With new private equity groups entering the sector, these valuations are expected to soar further as competition intensifies for high-quality, strategic practices.

Qureshi advises that having an experienced advisor is crucial when considering transactions with private equity, warning that without proper representation, practices may face lower valuations and unfavorable deal structures.

As the aesthetic industry progresses at an unprecedented pace, buyers are innovating diverse business models to stake their claim in this highly fragmented yet lucrative market.

Viper Partners, with its extensive experience and sharp industry acumen, has been closely observing the evolution of three distinct niches within the medical spa sector.

Franchise Models

Single Branded Models,

Portfolio of Brands Model. Top of Form

Viper's impressive track record speaks volumes about its expertise. The firm has executed more transactions in the aesthetics space than any other sell-side investment bank.

The recent successful transaction with Evolve and a private equity group further cements Viper's status as a trailblazer in healthcare investment banking.

