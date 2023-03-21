EMERGING TRENDS IN WIRELESS TECH: FROM MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS IN BARCELONA

Explore the Latest Mobile Trends, Consumer Announcements in Wireless and Updated Availability in Your Area from the Mobile Industry's Largest Technology Event

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Mobile World Congress is the mobile industry's largest and most influential technology event, with over 100,000 attendees expected to participate this year. The global event where technology and community converge will premiere the latest in trailblazing technology as well as provide consumers with simple solutions to meet their wireless needs.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9138451-cox-communications-emerging-trends-wireless-tech-mobile-world-congress-barcelona/

On Monday, February 27th, Catherine Borda de Castro, Assistant Vice President, Connectivity and Convergence at Cox Communications, shared the latest news, mobile trends and consumer announcements from opening day at the 2023 Mobile World Congress.

LATEST IN MOBILE TRENDS INCLUDE:

Connectivity & Convergence: Soon Cox Mobile customers will be able to 'bundle' their internet and mobile services resulting in increased affordability, reliability and simplicity.

Soon Cox Mobile customers will be able to 'bundle' their internet and mobile services resulting in increased affordability, reliability and simplicity. Wireless device trends: Discover the latest platforms and sought-after devices that will soon be available through Cox Mobile

Discover the latest platforms and sought-after devices that will soon be available through Cox Mobile 5G Acceleration and Travel: 5G technology is transforming how we get from A to Z – as well as creating safer and more convenient traveling experiences for everyone while we stay connected.

5G technology is transforming how we get from A to Z – as well as creating safer and more convenient traveling experiences for everyone while we stay connected. Digital Everything: How connected technology continues to grow and impact our daily lives

For more information please visit: www.cox.com

MORE ABOUT CATHERINE BORDA DE CASTRO:

Catherine's current role at Cox is to lead Connectivity & Convergence, encompassing four major pillars - Cox Mobile consumer marketing, Cox Internet & Homelife consumer marketing, Convergence Strategy & Commercialization, and Operational Communications, Product Enablement & Program Management for the aforementioned products. Catherine holds the first converged role at Cox, providing the perfect vantage point to bring FMC (Fixed Mobile Convergence) to life. Catherine joined the Cox Mobile team almost three years ago and has had the privileged opportunity to expand her role since then. Prior to Cox, Catherine spent six years at AT&T leading a variety of teams with increasing responsibility, including millennial marketing, the buildout and launch of AT&T's loyalty program AT&T THANKS, and proactive retention shortly after the DTV acquisition. Catherine initiated her post-MBA marketing career at PepsiCo's Quaker brand, gaining classical marketing skills that have been fundamental throughout her career. The cross-pollination of several categories and industries has allowed Catherine to bring a variety of knowledge and experience to Cox. Catherine's holds a B.S. in psychology and during her spare time you can find her reading and studying about psychology, neuroscience and emotions. This deep passion for understanding how people think and feel has helped her with her business challenges but also in building strong teams and individual relationships. Catherine lives in Sandy Springs with her husband, three step-children and two dogs. She enjoys running, the opera and ballet, volunteering with her children and a gripping Netflix series.

Produced for: Cox Communications

SOURCE Cox Communications