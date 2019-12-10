EMERITUS and Columbia Business School Executive Education Launch New Online Python Training for Managers Course

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online education provider EMERITUS and Columbia Business School Executive Education today announced an addition to their portfolio of high-impact online programs: Python for Managers, which launches December 12, 2019.

Modeled after Columbia Business School's popular course for MBA students and taught by Columbia's faculty members Mattan Griffel and Daniel Guetta, Python for Managers is designed exclusively for professionals interested in learning one of the world's most prevalent programming languages. Insights from the online course will allow participants to better communicate with technical teams and understand how to make effective and strategic business decisions from large amounts of data. The 10-week online program costs $2,250.

Pierre Yared, incoming Vice Dean for Executive Education at Columbia Business School says, "As the digital future of business continues to evolve, managers need to be equipped with the skills to make effective decisions in the face of overwhelming data. Understanding the world's most prevelant programming language is an essential differentiator for managers who want to stand out and increase their value to their organizations. We are excited to partner with EMERITUS to provide managers with that opportunity."

"We are excited to offer this unique program to managers who want to learn technical skills," says Lisa Rohrer, Director of University Partnerships at EMERITUS. "Professors Griffel and Guetta are dynamic and charismatic teachers who have created a compelling and engaging curriculum."

Participants in Python for Managers will experience the curriculum in two parts: Coding Fundamentals and Business Applications. For more information on Python for Managers, click here.

About Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School is the only world-class, Ivy League business school that delivers a learning experience where academic excellence meets with real-time exposure to the pulse of global business. The thought leadership of the School's faculty and staff members, combined with the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni and position in the center of global business, means that the School's efforts have an immediate, measurable impact on the forces shaping business every day. To learn more about Columbia Business School's position at the very center of business, please visit www.gsb.columbia.edu.

About EMERITUS (www.emeritus.org)

EMERITUS offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, EMERITUS enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. EMERITUS' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.

