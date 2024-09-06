Columbia Business School Executive Education Launches the Chief Investment Officer Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

This nine-month program equips participants with forward-thinking leadership abilities to anticipate and capitalize on emerging investment trends.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Business School Executive Education announces the launch of its new nine-month Chief Investment Officer Program, developed in collaboration with Emeritus. The program, scheduled to begin in December 2024, is designed to equip senior investment leaders with the advanced skills and knowledge needed to excel in the ever-evolving global financial landscape.

A KPMG study reveals that 68 percent of chief investment officers believe that poor investment governance frameworks could result in a more than 1 percent negative impact on investment returns annually. The Chief Investment Officer Program aims to equip participants with the tools to mitigate such risks and enhance overall investment performance. It offers a comprehensive curriculum that emphasizes strategic asset management, cutting-edge financial technologies, and leadership in diverse market scenarios. Throughout the program, participants will develop the ability to lead innovative investment strategies by integrating advanced financial analysis and leadership techniques.

The program's journey covers essential core modules, supplemented by an in-person open-enrollment elective and live online sessions designed to mold participants into well-rounded investment leaders. Participants will also engage with a global network of peers and apply their learning through practical projects and case studies. It concludes with an optional two-day on-campus networking event in New York City, providing an opportunity to connect with Columbia Business School faculty, industry experts, and global peers from multiple cohorts.

"Investment leadership today requires more than just market knowledge; it demands strategic vision and the ability to navigate complexity. The Chief Investment Officer Program provides participants with the tools and insights needed to manage portfolios effectively while steering their organizations toward long-term success," says Harry Mamaysky, faculty director of the program.

This program is ideal for experienced CIOs, senior finance professionals, and high-potential leaders looking to elevate their investment leadership capabilities. By leveraging Columbia Business School's location in New York City and its strong connections to the financial sector, participants will gain access to world-class insights and a vibrant, cross-sectoral community.

"Our collaboration with Columbia Business School Executive Education underscores our commitment to advancing the capabilities of finance executives worldwide," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "The Chief Investment Officer Program fosters the development of forward-thinking leaders who can effectively manage portfolios in a volatile financial landscape. It equips participants to navigate the challenges posed by fintech innovations and the dynamic nature of global markets, preparing them to be adaptive and strategic in the face of rapid changes."

The Chief Investment Officer Program starts on December 10, 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page.

About Columbia Business School Executive Education

Columbia Business School Executive Education (CBSEE) is at the forefront of business education, pioneering innovative curricula and thought leadership. With a commitment to academic excellence and real-world impact, CBSEE provides a transformative learning experience for future business leaders. Visit execed.business.columbia.edu to learn more.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across more than 200 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org .

SOURCE Emeritus