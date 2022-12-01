Emeritus and Stanford Graduate School of Business Enter Multi-Year Collaboration to Expand Global Access to World-Class Business Education

New online programs will combine Stanford GSB's top-ranked approach to leadership development with Emeritus' deep commitment to global educational equity, with programs tailored to the US, Latin America, and China.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus , the global leader in world-class professional education, today announced a collaboration with Stanford Executive Education at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB). Together they will launch a suite of small private online courses to equip professionals, executives, and organizations with skills for navigating the fast-changing global economy. The collaboration will allow Stanford Graduate School of Business to reach new global audiences and expand its mission to develop innovative and principled leaders, with Emeritus bringing global reach and depth of experience in online education.

The first offering, now enrolling for a December 2022 start, will be the Stanford Digital Transformation Playbook: Leverage Technology to Innovate Your Organization, a 6-week online course designed for leaders looking to build technical and strategic knowledge for managing an organization through significant digital change. With deep roots in Silicon Valley and Stanford GSB-exclusive case studies, the curriculum is designed to help learners understand emerging technologies and collaborate more effectively with technical specialists, leverage technology to create business value for their organizations, and develop strategies to achieve digital transformation. Participants will be awarded a certificate of completion. Future iterations of this program will be adapted for audiences in Latin America and China, with Emeritus providing high-touch globalization support created by local on-the ground teams, including translation and regionally relevant case studies.

The expansion of online professional learning to reach new global markets has rapidly accelerated since the pandemic, with McKinsey estimating that digital transformations took place seven years faster than planned, widening global skill disparities. However, data from BCG's Decoding Global Talent report shows that 68 percent of workers globally are ready to retrain to new careers to stay competitive, especially in data - and digital-first fields — and presenting a unique opportunity for universities looking to expand their reach and empower new audiences with skills that can drive economic uplift and change lives.

"We are always looking for new and accessible ways to offer our executive education learners experiences that enhance our reach and impact to individuals around the globe, and Emeritus is helping us achieve this goal," said Dave Weinstein, Associate Dean of Executive Education at Stanford. "We're excited to partner with a seasoned organization like Emeritus that can provide market insights and best practices, while delivering an incredible learning experience."

In 2022, Emeritus programs helped more than 250,000 individuals across 150+ countries develop new skills, unlock professional advancement, and build competitive advantage for their organizations. This collaboration with Stanford GSB will further Emeritus' mission of making high-quality education accessible and affordable to learners around the world.

"This collaboration puts learner interests first, a mission that Emeritus and Stanford GSB share," said Mike Malefakis, Head of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "In addition to democratizing world-class knowledge and skill-building, these programs further our social good commitments by expanding global access to education for all. We're excited to continue blazing the trail for professional online education that prioritizes the learner experience and drives real-world outcomes."

About Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education:

Stanford Graduate School of Business offers more than 100 short courses and certificate programs annually through its Stanford Executive Education program. Executive Education programs are targeted at managers and senior executives seeking to enhance leadership skills, fill gaps in knowledge, and innovate within their organizations. These programs engage leaders in a highly-immersive, research-based academic experience, led by the same senior faculty that teach in the two-year MBA and one-year MSx degree programs at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 60 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/ .

