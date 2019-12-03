EMERITUS Partners with UC Berkeley Executive Education to Offer New Online Artificial Intelligence Course in Business Strategies and Applications

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Executive Education is collaborating with online education provider EMERITUS to offer Artificial Intelligence: Business Strategies and Applications, which launches December 5, 2019.

This online certificate is for professionals eager to upskill and boost their careers with recent advancements in applications of AI in business. A two-month program, this introduces basic applications of AI to those in business. AI: Business Strategies and Applications (Online) requires four to six hours of study per week and costs $2,800, which makes it both affordable and convenient for working professionals.

CEO of Berkeley Executive Education, Mike Rielly says, "We are building a growing portfolio of online courses in partnership with EMERITUS across the domains of digital transformation and data science within business applications. The AI program is a logical addition to the portfolio as we aim to extend the critical work of our faculty to industry professionals across the globe where AI is, and will penetrate almost every aspect of business need and opportunity."

Lisa Rohrer, Director of University partnerships at EMERITUS, adds, "We are inspired by the suite of courses we are developing with the Berkeley Executive Education team and we're thrilled to be able to bring this world-class learning to a global audience."

AI is transforming the personal and professional lives of people across the world. By 2025, the global AI market is expected to expand to almost $60 billion. There aren't enough trained professionals to fill the jobs needed in this new industry.

In addition to learning about the basics and potential of AI, participants will develop an AI-related project that they can apply to their own organization, will learn how to organize and manage successful AI application projects, grasp technical aspects of AI well enough to communicate effectively with technical teams, and learn how to avoid pitfalls associated with these new technologies.

A team of distinguished UC Berkeley faculty at the forefront of information and communication technology teach the program. Participants will learn from Haas School of Business faculty members including Associate Professor and Faculty Director of the Fisher Center for Business Analytics, Zsolt Katona; Associate Professor and Co-Director of the Computational Culture Lab, Sameer B. Srivastava; Adjunct Professor and Research Scientist, Thomas Lee; and Visiting Scholar and Executive in Residence, Matthew Stepka. Participants will also learn from Engineering Professor and Director of UC Berkeley's Robot Learning Lab, Pieter Abbeel

For more information on Artificial Intelligence: Business Strategies and Applications (Online) by Berkeley Executive Education, interested applicants can apply and learn more here.

Berkeley Executive Education serves leaders and organizations who aspire to redefine the future of business. The organization's profound and unique learning experiences, led by renowned Berkeley Executive Education faculty, equip global executives and their organizations with the vision, culture, and capabilities to thrive in an ever-changing world. Its immersive programs offer both global and industry relevance that executives can immediately apply to shape their career to put themselves and their company ahead of the curve. Working with EMERITUS broadens access beyond on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of University of California, Berkeley.

EMERITUS (www.emeritus.org) offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, EMERITUS enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. EMERITUS' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.

Contact: Kiki Keating Kiki@kikinetwork.com 1-603-858-2733

SOURCE Emeritus

Related Links

http://www.emeritus.org

