Emerson Appoints Nick Piazza as New Chief People Officer

Company HR leader to continue driving global culture transformation

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced the appointment of Nick Piazza as its next chief people officer. In this role, he will lead the company's human resources function, employee experience, talent management, total rewards, and diversity, equity and inclusion as Emerson continues driving cultural transformation to become a destination workplace for technology and industrial automation.

As senior vice president and chief people officer, Piazza will be a member of Emerson's Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company's global business strategies. Piazza succeeds Elizabeth Adefioye, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

During his 19-year career with Emerson, Piazza has served in eight roles and lived on three continents. In August 2021, Piazza was promoted to vice president of global talent and oversaw enterprise-wide talent management activities. He was given additional responsibility to lead HR operations in October 2022.

Piazza also served as a project leader within the company's global HR transformation, which focused on process and technology optimization, organization redesign and improving HR service delivery. As part of Emerson's HR Leadership Team, Piazza helped refocus the enterprise talent management process, implement the company's first employee value proposition and improve the effectiveness of talent acquisition.

"The success of our value creation strategy has come through a relentless focus on culture, portfolio and execution, and Nick has been instrumental in helping develop and drive our culture change initiatives," said Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai. "Our entire management team is committed to continuing this culture transformation. Nick's deep knowledge of the Emerson organization and global experience as a team leader will be tremendous assets to help us sustain and build on this exceptional momentum."

Piazza has a bachelor's degree in finance, a master's degree in human resources and industrial relations and a master's degree in business administration, all from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

About Emerson Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

