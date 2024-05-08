Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2023 Q2 2024 Q2 Change

Underlying Orders2





(1) %

Net Sales

$3,756 $4,376 17 %

Underlying Sales3





8 %

Pretax Earnings

$639 $652



Margin

17.0 % 14.9 % (210) bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$924 $1,139



Margin

24.6 % 26.0 % 140 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.92 $0.87 (5) %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.09 $1.36 25 %

Operating Cash Flow

$575 $757 32 %

Free Cash Flow

$513 $675 32 %



Management Commentary

"Emerson's outstanding execution continued in the second quarter, with sales growth, margin expansion and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying orders met our low-single-digit growth expectations for the first half of fiscal 2024, supported by process and hybrid end markets. The strong performance and relentless focus on execution give us the confidence to update our full year 2024 outlook."

Karsanbhai continued, "Our second quarter performance, especially our gross margin performance, demonstrates the strength of our transformed portfolio and our Emerson Management System. We are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated solutions to our customers and creating value for our shareholders."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.



2024 Q3 2024 Net Sales Growth 11% - 12.5% 15% - 16% Underlying Sales Growth 3% - 4.5% 5.5% - 6.5% Earnings Per Share $0.92 - $0.96 $2.98 - $3.08 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.36 ~$1.43 Restructuring and Related Costs ~$0.07 ~$0.32 Loss on Copeland Equity Method Investment ~$0.02 ~$0.19 Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up --- $0.38 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs ~$0.01 ~$0.23 Divestiture Loss / (Gain), net --- ($0.03) Discrete Tax Benefits --- ($0.10) Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.38 - $1.42 $5.40 - $5.50 Operating Cash Flow

~$3.1B Free Cash Flow

~$2.7B



1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors: Media: Colleen Mettler Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,





2023

2024

2023

2024















Net sales $ 3,756

$ 4,376

$ 7,129

$ 8,493 Cost of sales 1,955

2,092

3,708

4,293 SG&A expenses 1,000

1,296

2,030

2,573 Gain on subordinated interest —

(79)

—

(79) Other deductions, net 109

389

229

876 Interest expense, net 53

57

101

101 Interest income from related party1 —

(31)

—

(62) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 639

652

1,061

791 Income taxes 134

149

232

156 Earnings from continuing operations 505

503

829

635 Discontinued operations, net of tax 265

—

2,267

— Net earnings 770

503

3,096

635 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (22)

2

(27)

(8) Net earnings common stockholders $ 792

$ 501

$ 3,123

$ 643















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 530

$ 501

$ 859

$ 643 Discontinued operations 262

—

2,264

— Net earnings common stockholders $ 792

$ 501

$ 3,123

$ 643















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 573.6

574.1

580.1

573.7















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $0.92

$0.87

$1.48

$1.12 Discontinued operations 0.46

—

3.90

— Diluted earnings per common share $1.38

$0.87

$5.38

$1.12

































Quarter Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,





2023

2024

2023

2024 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $119

$273

$237

$547 Restructuring costs 19

30

29

113 Other (29)

86

(37)

216 Total $109

$389

$229

$876 1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.











Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Sept 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 8,051

$ 2,318 Receivables, net 2,518

2,877 Inventories 2,006

2,357 Other current assets 1,244

1,457 Total current assets 13,819

9,009 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,363

2,689 Goodwill 14,480

17,964 Other intangible assets 6,263

10,976 Copeland note receivable and equity investment 3,255

3,191 Other 2,566

2,611 Total assets $ 42,746

$ 46,440







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 547

$ 3,155 Accounts payable 1,275

1,271 Accrued expenses 3,210

3,238 Total current liabilities 5,032

7,664 Long-term debt 7,610

7,614 Other liabilities 3,506

4,381 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 20,689

20,900 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,909

5,881 Total equity 26,598

26,781 Total liabilities and equity $ 42,746

$ 46,440









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Six Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 3,096

$ 635 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2,267)

— Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

523

846 Stock compensation

142

147 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

—

231 Gain on subordinated interest

—

(79) Changes in operating working capital

(390)

(373) Other, net

(227)

(206) Cash from continuing operations

877

1,201 Cash from discontinued operations

(391)

(43) Cash provided by operating activities

486

1,158









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(121)

(159) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

—

(8,342) Proceeds from subordinated interest

15

79 Other, net

(76)

(68) Cash from continuing operations

(182)

(8,490) Cash from discontinued operations

2,916

1 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,734

(8,489)









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(31)

2,464 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

395

99 Payments of long-term debt

(742)

(1) Dividends paid

(603)

(600) Purchases of common stock

(2,000)

(175) AspenTech purchases of common stock

—

(129) Other, net

(55)

(45) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,036)

1,613









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

58

(15) Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

242

(5,733) Beginning cash and equivalents

1,804

8,051 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 2,046

$ 2,318

















Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2024

Reported

Underlying

Sales















Final Control $ 992

$ 1,051

6 %

7 %

Measurement & Analytical 888

1,013

14 %

16 %

Discrete Automation 683

632

(8) %

(7) %

Safety & Productivity 361

365

1 %

1 %

Intelligent Devices $ 2,924

$ 3,061

5 %

6 %



















Control Systems & Software 623

687

11 %

12 %

Test & Measurement —

367

— %

— %

AspenTech 230

278

21 %

21 %

Software and Control $ 853

$ 1,332

56 %

14 %



















Eliminations (21)

(17)









Total $ 3,756

$ 4,376

17 %

8 %



Sales Growth by Geography











Quarter Ended March 31,







Americas 4 %









Europe 12 %









Asia, Middle East & Africa 11 %











Table 4 cont.



Six Months Ended March 31,

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $1,854

$1,991

7 %

8 % Measurement & Analytical 1,637

1,960

20 %

22 % Discrete Automation 1,301

1,245

(4) %

(5) % Safety & Productivity 671

687

2 %

2 % Intelligent Devices $5,463

$5,883

8 %

8 %















Control Systems & Software 1,229

1,362

11 %

11 % Test & Measurement —

749

— %

— % AspenTech 473

535

13 %

13 % Software and Control $1,702

$2,646

56 %

12 %















Eliminations (36)

(36)







Total $7,129

$8,493

19 %

9 %

Sales Growth by Geography















Six Months Ended March 31,







Americas 6 %











Europe 11 %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 13 %





























Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 215

$ 246

$ 259

$ 274 Margins 21.6 %

24.7 %

24.7 %

26.1 % Measurement & Analytical 229

234

274

287 Margins 25.8 %

26.5 %

27.0 %

28.3 % Discrete Automation 133

147

116

131 Margins 19.5 %

21.5 %

18.4 %

20.9 % Safety & Productivity 83

92

83

91 Margins 22.9 %

25.2 %

22.7 %

24.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 660

$ 719

$ 732

$ 783 Margins 22.6 %

24.6 %

23.9 %

25.6 %















Control Systems & Software 127

137

151

165 Margins 20.4 %

22.1 %

22.0 %

24.0 % Test & Measurement —

—

(79)

78 Margins — %

— %

(21.7) %

21.4 % AspenTech (54)

68

(8)

113 Margins (23.4) %

29.5 %

(3.1) %

40.6 % Software and Control $ 73

$ 205

$ 64

$ 356 Margins 8.6 %

24.1 %

4.7 %

26.7 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (40)

(40)

(73)

(59) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 46

46

38

38 Corporate and other (47)

(55)

(103)

(46) Gain on subordinated interest —

—

79

— Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

—

(59)

— Interest expense, net (53)

—

(57)

— Interest income from related party1 —

—

31

— Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 639

$ 875

$ 652

$ 1,072 Margins 17.0 %

23.3 %

14.9 %

24.5 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 924





$ 1,139 Margins



24.6 %





26.0 %















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 4 cont.







Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,



2023

2024



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Final Control $ 22

$ 9

$ 22

$ (7)

Measurement & Analytical 5

—

12

1

Discrete Automation 7

7

8

7

Safety & Productivity 7

2

7

1

Intelligent Devices $ 41

$ 18

$ 49

$ 2



















Control Systems & Software 5

5

11

3

Test & Measurement —

—

141

16

AspenTech 122

—

121

—

Software and Control $ 127

$ 5

$ 273

$ 19



















Corporate —

3

—

12 3 Total $ 168

$ 26

$ 322

$ 33



















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 and $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively. 3 Corporate restructuring of $12 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $10 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.











Quarter Ended March 31, Depreciation and Amortization 2023

2024 Final Control $ 45

$ 39 Measurement & Analytical 28

33 Discrete Automation 22

21 Safety & Productivity 15

15 Intelligent Devices 110

108







Control Systems & Software 24

28 Test & Measurement —

153 AspenTech 123

124 Software and Control 147

305







Corporate 6

11 Total $ 263

$ 424

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.











Quarter Ended March 31,











2023

2024

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (40)

$ (73)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







—

14 1 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (40)

$ (59)











Quarter Ended March 31,









2023

2024 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (47)

$ (103) Corporate restructuring and related costs







3

2 Acquisition / divestiture costs







10

16 National Instruments investment gain







(35)

— Loss on divestiture of business







—

39 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge







14

— Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (55)

$ (46)















1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $10 reported as restructuring costs.







Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024 Pretax earnings $ 639

$ 652 Percent of sales 17.0 %

14.9 % Interest expense, net 53

57 Interest income from related party1 —

(31) Amortization of intangibles 168

322 Restructuring and related costs 26

33 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 10

20 Loss on divestiture of business —

39 Gain on subordinated interest —

(79) National Instruments investment gain (35)

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 14

— Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

59 Adjusted EBITA $ 875

$ 1,072 Percent of sales 23.3 %

24.5 %









Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.92

$ 0.87 Amortization of intangibles 0.16

0.36 Restructuring and related costs 0.04

0.05 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.01

0.03 Loss on divestiture of business —

0.07 Gain on subordinated interest —

(0.10) National Instruments investment gain (0.05)

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 0.01

— Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

0.08 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.09

$ 1.36 Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share (0.04)

(0.10) Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution $ 1.05

$ 1.26







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 652

$ 149

$ 503

$ 2

$ 501

$ 0.87 Amortization of intangibles 322 1 72

250

41

209

0.36 Restructuring and related costs 33 2 5

28

—

28

0.05 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 20

4

16

—

16

0.03 Loss on Copeland equity method investment 59

13

46

—

46

0.08 Loss on divestiture of business 39

(2)

41

—

41

0.07 Gain on subordinated interest (79)

(19)

(60)

—

(60)

(0.10) Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,046

$ 222

$ 824

$ 43

$ 781

$ 1.36 Interest expense, net 57



















Interest income from related party4 (31)



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,072











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales and and selling, general and administrative expenses. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. 4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests4

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $ (7) 1 $ (9)

$ 2











Other —

(1)

1











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) (7)

(10)

3

1

2

$ — Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 121 2 26

95

41

54

0.10 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 114

$ 16

$ 98

$ 42

$ 56

$ 0.10 Interest income (14) 3

















Stock compensation 13 3

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 113











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT Pre-tax earnings $ (7)



















Interest income (14) 3

















Stock compensation 13 3

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $ (8)



















Amortization of intangibles 121 2

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 113











































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.









Table 8 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations. 2024 Q2 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 6 % 1 % — % 7 % Measurement & Analytical 14 % 1 % 1 % 16 % Discrete Automation (8) % 1 % — % (7) % Safety & Productivity 1 % — % — % 1 % Intelligent Devices 5 % 1 % — % 6 % Control Systems & Software 11 % 1 % — % 12 % Test & Measurement — % — % — % — % AspenTech 21 % — % — % 21 % Software and Control 56 % 1 % (43) % 14 % Emerson 17 % 1 % (10) % 8 %









Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 7 % — % 1 % 8 % Measurement & Analytical 20 % — % 2 % 22 % Discrete Automation (4) % (1) % — % (5) % Safety & Productivity 2 % — % — % 2 % Intelligent Devices 8 % — % — % 8 % Control Systems & Software 11 % — % — % 11 % Test & Measurement — % — % — % — % AspenTech 13 % — % — % 13 % Software and Control 56 % — % (44) % 12 % Emerson 19 % — % (10) % 9 %

Underlying Growth Guidance 2024 Q3

Guidance 2024 Guidance Reported (GAAP) 11% - 12.5% 15% - 16% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~ 1 pts ~ 0.5 pts (Acquisitions) / Divestitures ~(9) pts ~ (10) pts Underlying (non-GAAP) 3% - 4.5% 5.5% - 6.5%

2023 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 215 21.6 % $ 22 $ 9 $ 246 24.7 % Measurement & Analytical 229 25.8 % 5 — 234 26.5 % Discrete Automation 133 19.5 % 7 7 147 21.5 % Safety & Productivity 83 22.9 % 7 2 92 25.2 % Intelligent Devices $ 660 22.6 % $ 41 $ 18 $ 719 24.6 % Control Systems & Software 127 20.4 % 5 5 137 22.1 % Test & Measurement — — % — — — — % AspenTech (54) (23.4) % 122 — 68 29.5 % Software and Control $ 73 8.6 % $ 127 $ 5 $ 205 24.1 %

2024 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 259 24.7 % $ 22 $ (7) $ 274 26.1 % Measurement & Analytical 274 27.0 % 12 1 287 28.3 % Discrete Automation 116 18.4 % 8 7 131 20.9 % Safety & Productivity 83 22.7 % 7 1 91 24.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 732 23.9 % $ 49 $ 2 $ 783 25.6 % Control Systems & Software 151 22.0 % 11 3 165 24.0 % Test & Measurement (79) (21.7) % 141 16 78 21.4 % AspenTech (8) (3.1) % 121 — 113 40.6 % Software and Control $ 64 4.7 % $ 273 $ 19 $ 356 26.7 %

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2023 Q2 2024 Q2 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 639 $ 652 Margin

17.0 % 14.9 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

94 144 Amortization of intangibles

168 322 Restructuring and related costs

23 21 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 924 $ 1,139 Margin

24.6 % 26.0 %

Free Cash Flow

2023 Q2 2024 Q2

2024E ($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 575 $ 757

~ $ 3.1

Capital expenditures

(62) (82)

~(0.4)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 513 $ 675

~ $2.7



















Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson