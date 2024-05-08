Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2023 Q2

2024 Q2

Change

Underlying Orders2


(1) %

Net Sales

$3,756

$4,376

17 %

Underlying Sales3


8 %

Pretax Earnings

$639

$652

Margin

17.0 %

14.9 %

(210) bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$924

$1,139

Margin

24.6 %

26.0 %

140 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.92

$0.87

(5) %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.09

$1.36

25 %

Operating Cash Flow

$575

$757

32 %

Free Cash Flow

$513

$675

32 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson's outstanding execution continued in the second quarter, with sales growth, margin expansion and earnings all exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying orders met our low-single-digit growth expectations for the first half of fiscal 2024, supported by process and hybrid end markets. The strong performance and relentless focus on execution give us the confidence to update our full year 2024 outlook."

Karsanbhai continued, "Our second quarter performance, especially our gross margin performance, demonstrates the strength of our transformed portfolio and our Emerson Management System. We are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated solutions to our customers and creating value for our shareholders."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2024 Q3

2024

Net Sales Growth

11% - 12.5%

15% - 16%

Underlying Sales Growth

3% - 4.5%

5.5% - 6.5%

Earnings Per Share

$0.92 - $0.96

$2.98 - $3.08

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.36

~$1.43

Restructuring and Related Costs

~$0.07

~$0.32

Loss on Copeland Equity Method Investment

~$0.02

~$0.19

Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up

---

$0.38

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.01

~$0.23

Divestiture Loss / (Gain), net

---

($0.03)

Discrete Tax Benefits

---

($0.10)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.38 - $1.42

$5.40 - $5.50

Operating Cash Flow

~$3.1B

Free Cash Flow

~$2.7B

1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

2 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

(tables attached)





Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024








Net sales

$   3,756

$   4,376

$   7,129

$   8,493

     Cost of sales

1,955

2,092

3,708

4,293

     SG&A expenses

1,000

1,296

2,030

2,573

     Gain on subordinated interest


(79)


(79)

     Other deductions, net

109

389

229

876

     Interest expense, net

53

57

101

101

     Interest income from related party1


(31)


(62)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

639

652

1,061

791

Income taxes

134

149

232

156

Earnings from continuing operations

505

503

829

635

Discontinued operations, net of tax

265


2,267

Net earnings

770

503

3,096

635

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(22)

2

(27)

(8)

Net earnings common stockholders

$      792

$      501

$   3,123

$      643








Earnings common stockholders






Earnings from continuing operations

$      530

$      501

$      859

$      643

Discontinued operations

262


2,264

Net earnings common stockholders

$      792

$      501

$   3,123

$      643








Diluted avg. shares outstanding

573.6

574.1

580.1

573.7








Diluted earnings per share common stockholders






Earnings from continuing operations

$0.92

$0.87

$1.48

$1.12

Discontinued operations

0.46


3.90

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.38

$0.87

$5.38

$1.12

















Quarter Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024

Other deductions, net






     Amortization of intangibles

$119

$273

$237

$547

     Restructuring costs

19

30

29

113

     Other

(29)

86

(37)

216

          Total

$109

$389

$229

$876

1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.




Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Sept 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Assets


     Cash and equivalents

$           8,051

$           2,318

     Receivables, net

2,518

2,877

     Inventories

2,006

2,357

     Other current assets

1,244

1,457

Total current assets

13,819

9,009

     Property, plant & equipment, net

2,363

2,689

     Goodwill

14,480

17,964

     Other intangible assets

6,263

10,976

     Copeland note receivable and equity investment

3,255

3,191

     Other

2,566

2,611

Total assets

$         42,746

$         46,440




Liabilities and equity


     Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

$              547

$           3,155

     Accounts payable

1,275

1,271

     Accrued expenses

3,210

3,238

Total current liabilities

5,032

7,664

     Long-term debt

7,610

7,614

     Other liabilities

3,506

4,381

Equity


     Common stockholders' equity

20,689

20,900

     Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,909

5,881

Total equity

26,598

26,781

Total liabilities and equity

$         42,746

$         46,440




Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Six Months Ended March 31,


2023

2024

Operating activities



Net earnings

$            3,096

$              635

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2,267)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:



        Depreciation and amortization

523

846

        Stock compensation

142

147

        Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up


231

        Gain on subordinated interest


(79)

        Changes in operating working capital

(390)

(373)

        Other, net

(227)

(206)

            Cash from continuing operations

877

1,201

            Cash from discontinued operations

(391)

(43)

            Cash provided by operating activities

486

1,158





Investing activities



Capital expenditures

(121)

(159)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired


(8,342)

Proceeds from subordinated interest

15

79

Other, net

(76)

(68)

    Cash from continuing operations

(182)

(8,490)

    Cash from discontinued operations

2,916

1

    Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,734

(8,489)





Financing activities



Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(31)

2,464

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

395

99

Payments of long-term debt

(742)

(1)

Dividends paid

(603)

(600)

Purchases of common stock

(2,000)

(175)

AspenTech purchases of common stock


(129)

Other, net

(55)

(45)

    Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,036)

1,613





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

58

(15)

Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

242

(5,733)

Beginning cash and equivalents

1,804

8,051

Ending cash and equivalents

$            2,046

$           2,318








Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying

Sales







Final Control

$              992

$           1,051

6 %

7 %

Measurement & Analytical

888

1,013

14 %

16 %

Discrete Automation

683

632

(8) %

(7) %

Safety & Productivity

361

365

1 %

1 %

Intelligent Devices

$           2,924

$           3,061

5 %

6 %









Control Systems & Software

623

687

11 %

12 %

Test & Measurement


367

— %

— %

AspenTech

230

278

21 %

21 %

Software and Control

$              853

$           1,332

56 %

14 %









Eliminations

(21)

(17)




Total

$           3,756

$           4,376

17 %

8 %

Sales Growth by Geography







Quarter Ended March 31,



Americas

4 %




Europe

12 %




Asia, Middle East & Africa

11 %




Table 4 cont.


Six Months Ended March 31,

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying








Sales






Final Control

$1,854

$1,991

7 %

8 %

Measurement & Analytical

1,637

1,960

20 %

22 %

Discrete Automation

1,301

1,245

(4) %

(5) %

Safety & Productivity

671

687

2 %

2 %

Intelligent Devices

$5,463

$5,883

8 %

8 %








Control Systems & Software

1,229

1,362

11 %

11 %

Test & Measurement


749

— %

— %

AspenTech

473

535

13 %

13 %

Software and Control

$1,702

$2,646

56 %

12 %








Eliminations

(36)

(36)



Total

$7,129

$8,493

19 %

9 %

Sales Growth by Geography









Six Months Ended March 31,



Americas

6 %





Europe

11 %





Asia, Middle East & Africa

13 %













Table 4 cont.


Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024

As Reported
(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

As Reported
(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

Earnings






Final Control

$          215

$          246

$          259

$          274

 Margins

21.6 %

24.7 %

24.7 %

26.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

229

234

274

287

 Margins

25.8 %

26.5 %

27.0 %

28.3 %

Discrete Automation

133

147

116

131

 Margins

19.5 %

21.5 %

18.4 %

20.9 %

Safety & Productivity

83

92

83

91

 Margins

22.9 %

25.2 %

22.7 %

24.7 %

Intelligent Devices

$          660

$          719

$          732

$          783

 Margins

22.6 %

24.6 %

23.9 %

25.6 %








Control Systems & Software

127

137

151

165

 Margins

20.4 %

22.1 %

22.0 %

24.0 %

Test & Measurement



(79)

78

 Margins

— %

— %

(21.7) %

21.4 %

AspenTech

(54)

68

(8)

113

 Margins

(23.4) %

29.5 %

(3.1) %

40.6 %

Software and Control

$            73

$          205

$            64

$          356

 Margins

8.6 %

24.1 %

4.7 %

26.7 %








Corporate items and interest expense, net:






Stock compensation

(40)

(40)

(73)

(59)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

46

46

38

38

Corporate and other

(47)

(55)

(103)

(46)

Gain on subordinated interest



79

Loss on Copeland equity method investment



(59)

Interest expense, net

(53)


(57)

Interest income from related party1



31

Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$          639

$          875

$          652

$        1,072

 Margins

17.0 %

23.3 %

14.9 %

24.5 %








Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:






Adjusted Total Segment EBITA

$          924


$        1,139

 Margins

24.6 %


26.0 %








1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$                   22

$                     9

$                   22

$                    (7)

Measurement & Analytical

5


12

1

Discrete Automation

7

7

8

7

Safety & Productivity

7

2

7

1

Intelligent Devices

$                   41

$                   18

$                   49

$                     2









Control Systems & Software

5

5

11

3

Test & Measurement



141

16

AspenTech

122


121


Software and Control

$                 127

$                     5

$                 273

$                   19









Corporate


3


12

3

Total

$                 168

$                   26

$                 322

$                   33









1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 and $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

3 Corporate restructuring of $12 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $10 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.





Quarter Ended March 31,

Depreciation and Amortization

2023

2024

Final Control

$                45

$                39

Measurement & Analytical

28

33

Discrete Automation

22

21

Safety & Productivity

15

15

Intelligent Devices

110

108




Control Systems & Software

24

28

Test & Measurement


153

AspenTech

123

124

Software and Control

147

305




Corporate

6

11

Total

$              263

$              424

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.





Quarter Ended March 31,





2023

2024

 Stock compensation (GAAP)



$                  (40)

$                  (73)

 Integration-related stock compensation expense




14

1

 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)



$                  (40)

$                  (59)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2023

2024

 Corporate and other (GAAP)



$                  (47)

$                (103)

 Corporate restructuring and related costs



3

2

 Acquisition / divestiture costs



10

16

 National Instruments investment gain



(35)

 Loss on divestiture of business




39

 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge



14

 Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)



$                  (55)

$                  (46)








1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $10 reported as restructuring costs.



Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024

Pretax earnings

$             639

$             652

Percent of sales

17.0 %

14.9 %

Interest expense, net

53

57

Interest income from related party1


(31)

Amortization of intangibles

168

322

Restructuring and related costs

26

33

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

10

20

Loss on divestiture of business


39

Gain on subordinated interest


(79)

National Instruments investment gain

(35)

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

14

Loss on Copeland equity method investment


59

Adjusted EBITA

$             875

$          1,072

Percent of sales

23.3 %

24.5 %





Quarter Ended March 31,

2023

2024

GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$            0.92

$            0.87

Amortization of intangibles

0.16

0.36

Restructuring and related costs

0.04

0.05

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.01

0.03

Loss on divestiture of business


0.07

Gain on subordinated interest


(0.10)

National Instruments investment gain

(0.05)

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

0.01

Loss on Copeland equity method investment


0.08

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$            1.09

$            1.36

Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.04)

(0.10)

Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$            1.05

$            1.26




1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests3

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$         652

$         149

$         503

$             2

$            501

$        0.87

Amortization of intangibles

322

1

72

250

41

209

0.36

Restructuring and related costs

33

2

5

28


28

0.05

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

20

4

16


16

0.03

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

59

13

46


46

0.08

Loss on divestiture of business

39

(2)

41


41

0.07

Gain on subordinated interest

(79)

(19)

(60)


(60)

(0.10)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$      1,046

$         222

$         824

$           43

$            781

$        1.36

Interest expense, net

57









Interest income from related party4

(31)









Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)

$      1,072





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales and and selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.  

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes
(Benefit)

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests4

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$           (7)

1

$           (9)

$             2





 Other


(1)

1





Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(7)

(10)

3

1

2

$           —

Adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

121

2

26

95

41

54

0.10

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$         114

$           16

$           98

$           42

$             56

$        0.10

 Interest income

(14)

3








 Stock compensation

13

3








Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$         113





















Reconciliation to Segment EBIT

Pre-tax earnings

$           (7)









Interest income

(14)

3








Stock compensation

13

3








Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$           (8)









Amortization of intangibles

121

2








Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$         113





















1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.




Table 8

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

2024 Q2 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

6 %

1 %

— %

7 %

Measurement & Analytical

14 %

1 %

1 %

16 %

Discrete Automation

(8) %

1 %

— %

(7) %

Safety & Productivity

1 %

— %

— %

1 %

Intelligent Devices

5 %

1 %

— %

6 %

Control Systems & Software

11 %

1 %

— %

12 %

Test & Measurement

— %

— %

— %

— %

AspenTech

21 %

— %

— %

21 %

Software and Control

56 %

1 %

(43) %

14 %

Emerson

17 %

1 %

(10) %

8 %





Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

7 %

— %

1 %

8 %

Measurement & Analytical

20 %

— %

2 %

22 %

Discrete Automation

(4) %

(1) %

— %

(5) %

Safety & Productivity

2 %

— %

— %

2 %

Intelligent Devices

8 %

— %

— %

8 %

Control Systems & Software

11 %

— %

— %

11 %

Test & Measurement

— %

— %

— %

— %

AspenTech

13 %

— %

— %

13 %

Software and Control

56 %

— %

(44) %

12 %

Emerson

19 %

— %

(10) %

9 %

Underlying Growth Guidance

2024 Q3
Guidance

2024

Guidance

Reported (GAAP)

11% - 12.5%

15% - 16%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~ 1 pts

~ 0.5 pts

(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

~(9) pts

~ (10) pts

Underlying (non-GAAP)

3% - 4.5%

5.5% - 6.5%

2023 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization

of

Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$               215

21.6 %

$                 22

$                     9

$               246

24.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

229

25.8 %

5

234

26.5 %

Discrete Automation

133

19.5 %

7

7

147

21.5 %

Safety & Productivity

83

22.9 %

7

2

92

25.2 %

Intelligent Devices

$               660

22.6 %

$                 41

$                  18

$               719

24.6 %

Control Systems & Software

127

20.4 %

5

5

137

22.1 %

Test & Measurement

— %

— %

AspenTech

(54)

(23.4) %

122

68

29.5 %

Software and Control

$                 73

8.6 %

$               127

$                     5

$               205

24.1 %

2024 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization
of
 Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$               259

24.7 %

$                 22

$                   (7)

$               274

26.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

274

27.0 %

12

1

287

28.3 %

Discrete Automation

116

18.4 %

8

7

131

20.9 %

Safety & Productivity

83

22.7 %

7

1

91

24.7 %

Intelligent Devices

$               732

23.9 %

$                 49

$                     2

$               783

25.6 %

Control Systems & Software

151

22.0 %

11

3

165

24.0 %

Test & Measurement

(79)

(21.7) %

141

16

78

21.4 %

AspenTech

(8)

(3.1) %

121

113

40.6 %

Software and Control

$                 64

4.7 %

$               273

$                  19

$               356

26.7 %

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2023 Q2

2024 Q2

Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$                 639

$                 652

Margin

17.0 %

14.9 %

Corporate items and interest expense, net

94

144

Amortization of intangibles

168

322

Restructuring and related costs

23

21

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$                 924

$              1,139

Margin

24.6 %

26.0 %

Free Cash Flow

2023 Q2

2024 Q2

2024E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$                 575

$                 757

 ~ $ 3.1

Capital expenditures

(62)

(82)

~(0.4)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$                 513

$                 675

~ $2.7








Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson

