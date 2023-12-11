Emerson Chosen as Automation Partner For Korea's Largest EV Lithium-Ion Battery Recycler

News provided by

Emerson

11 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Collaboration with SungEel HiTech to advance operational excellence at company's expanding sustainable battery recycling facility

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has been selected by Korea's SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd., a specialist in lithium-ion battery recycling, to provide advanced automation solutions in support of sustainable production and operational efficiency goals at the newest of three lithium-ion recycling plants located at SungEel's Hydro Center complex in Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do.

Through the combination of Emerson's process automation technology and SungEel HiTech's unique battery recycling methods, the collaboration aims to establish a robust resource cycle that will help enable a more stable supply of battery materials for electric vehicles in pursuit of bolstering the world's overall production capacity.

"Our automation portfolio and expertise are empowering our customers to optimize and scale the circular economy for critical battery components, a key step toward meeting global net-zero targets head-on," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer.

SungEel HiTech operates a comprehensive battery recycling ecosystem across nine global locations, including a recycling park for collection and pretreatment and a hydrometallurgical battery material production facility at the Gunsan Hydro Center. The upcoming third Hydro Center plant will be triple the size of the first two, contributing to increased production capacity that can supply raw materials for approximately 400,000 electric vehicles each year.

"As the battery recycling market continues to grow, the significance of automation solutions to improve productivity and process efficiency is increasingly apparent," said ChenFai Chung, vice president and general manager for Emerson in North Asia. "We are proud to work with an innovative leader like SungEel HiTech to contribute to the advancement of battery recycling technology."

Emerson will supply advanced instrumentation and valve solutions that provide the high levels of performance, accuracy and reliability required for the advanced proprietary hydrometallurgical processes that SungEel HiTech uses. The package will include a variety of flow, level, pressure, and pH sensors and transmitters, as well as robust control valves that are critical to safe and reliable operations.

About Emerson 
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com

SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson Appoints Michael Tang as Chief Legal Officer

Emerson Appoints Michael Tang as Chief Legal Officer

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in automation software and technology, today announced the appointment of Michael Tang as senior vice president,...
Emerson to Share Sustainability Progress, Spotlight Innovations at COP28

Emerson to Share Sustainability Progress, Spotlight Innovations at COP28

Global automation software and technology company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will lend its voice and proven expertise to vital conversations at the 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.