Emerson Introduces First Greenlee® Insulated Battery-Powered Hydraulic Cutting and Crimper Line for Electrical and Utility Workers

"The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports that 96 workers were fatally injured by an electrical shock greater than 220 volts two-years ago 1 ," said Ryan Berg, product manager for Greenlee, Emerson. "We are passionate about producing tools that can help workers come home safely – which is why each Gator Insulated tool undergoes a dielectric test as part of our production process to assure this 1000-volt protection."

A patent-pending tri-insulation barrier impedes voltage from discharging between the head and the body of the tool. The Insulated Gator Series features a brush guarded head aimed at helping to avoid accidental contact with conductors, and a 360-degree rotating head for improved agility in confined work spaces. The new Gator Insulated tools feature a double-tap trigger option which can help prevent the unintentional operation of the tool, an enclosed impact-resistant housing to protect the tool from debris and an over-molded grip for easy, comfortable handling and control. They are powered by an 18-volt Lithium-ion 4.0Ah Makita® battery platform which enables users to accomplish more cuts and crimps per charge.

New Gator Insulated crimpers also feature Intelli-CRIMP® technology. This innovative feature allows the professional to monitor each cycle of use to ensure crimping force is achieved. If the complete crimping force is not reached, the tool will notify the professional with an audible alarm and visual alert, and the OLED screen will show a description of the tool problem.

The new Insulated Gator Series tools are Bluetooth® compatible and work with Greenlee's innovative i-Press® app. The i-Press app platform allows professionals to view the battery charge, last service date, last five pressure measurements, tool temperature and the number of cycles completed with a connected tool. Users can create a project within the i-Press app to save and combine crimping operation data and track tool performance. When the project is complete, an overview report is generated and sent as a PDF.

Learn more about the insulated Gator tool lineup and schedule a demonstration by visiting Greenlee.com/GatorInsulated. Find a local Greenlee dealer by visiting Greenlee.com/where-to-buy. For more information about Emerson, visit www.Emerson.com.

Emerson's Professional Tools businesses include Greenlee as well as the RIDGID® and Klauke® brands and provides the industry's broadest portfolio of advanced, reliable tools and technologies for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades globally. Visit emerson.com/professionaltools for more information.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

1 United States Bureau of Labor 2017 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, Event or exposure by major private industry division. https://www.bls.gov/iif/oshwc/cfoi/cftb0321.xlsx

