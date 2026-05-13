Emerson Introduces Next-Generation Industrial Data Fabric, Providing Foundation for Highly Integrated Industrial Data Platform

Enhanced AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric to accelerate enterprise-scale intelligence

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced major advancements to the AspenTech Inmation™ OT Data Fabric, establishing it as the foundational enterprise-scale intelligence layer for the AspenTech Inmation Data Platform. The enhanced Inmation OT Data Fabric creates a modern industrial data backbone designed to scale with customers as their digital needs evolve, supporting advanced analytics, AI capabilities and the development of an enterprise operations platform that connects data, context and decision-making across the organization.

With an always‑on foundation to unify operational technology data, the Inmation OT Data Fabric makes it easier to connect systems, apply consistent context and governance and deliver trusted, real‑time information wherever it is needed. Running across edge, on‑premise and cloud environments, the data fabric enables industrial companies to standardize how data is managed and shared across the enterprise.

The next-generation data fabric serves as the essential building block of an AI-ready and deeply integrated Inmation Data Platform designed to support a growing suite of modules for virtualization, workflow engines, applications, private clouds and more. Scalable across legacy and modern environments, the Inmation Data Platform will transform operations without disruption and unlock enterprise-wide visibility, agility and decision intelligence.

"The AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric is at the core of how we unify and contextualize industrial data, and its new capabilities significantly strengthen that foundation," said Claudio Fayad, chief technology officer at Emerson's Aspen Technology business. "By making the data fabric more scalable, flexible and enterprise-ready, we've created the technical underpinning required of our Inmation Data Platform to support analytics, AI‑driven workflows and increasingly autonomous operations over time."

The latest release of AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric simplifies how industrial data environments are deployed, scaled and secured. A new distributed node‑based architecture replaces rigid components with a modular foundation that delivers consistent behavior across sites while reducing operational complexity. This design enables customers to expand from individual plants to global deployments using a common operating model with centralized security, governance and lifecycle management.

The enhanced data fabric also delivers greater flexibility and scale across distributed industrial environments, enabling end-to-end edge to cloud deployment with consistent operation on Windows and Linux platforms, including lightweight edge systems.

Improvements in hierarchical data modeling, performance and distributed computing allow the fabric to scale horizontally as data volumes and organizational complexity grow. Combined with an embedded web‑based interface and APIs, these capabilities provide a reliable, real‑time foundation for analytics, AI‑enabled workflows and enterprise intelligence initiatives across the customer's OT infrastructure and the AspenTech Inmation industrial data platform.

For more information on the AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric, visit aspentech.com

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About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson