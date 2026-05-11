New Emerson Industrial AI Platform Delivers Enterprise-Scale AI

AspenTech AVA enables customers to act faster, develop more informed strategies, improve operational reliability

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today introduced the AspenTech AVA™ AI platform, specifically designed for industrial companies to accelerate AI adoption across the enterprise for measurable business impact. Offering agentic, domain-aware AI capabilities, AVA delivers the agility, efficiency and autonomy companies need to respond faster to operating conditions, continuously improve performance using trusted domain context and act with greater confidence through AI-assisted recommendations embedded directly in operations.

While AI technologies continue to evolve rapidly, industrial organizations require practical ways to apply them safely and effectively in real operating conditions. AVA embeds decades of Emerson industrial expertise and first-principles models directly into its operational skills and workflows while leveraging large language models. In doing so, AVA enables companies to deploy the power of generative AI as a trusted operational capability and to build an enterprise operations platform that connects data, context and decision‑making across the organization.

"AVA provides a practical way to accelerate AI adoption to deliver repeatable, scalable operational impact," said Claudio Fayad, chief technology officer at Emerson's Aspen Technology business. "By orchestrating AI across operations, AVA enables teams to act faster, develop more informed strategies and improve reliability – without disrupting proven processes. This is how we help customers accelerate their AI capabilities and enterprise operations platform journey."

Designed to be data‑source agnostic and built upon existing automation infrastructure, AVA leverages the AspenTech Inmation™ Data Platform that organizes and contextualizes fragmented OT data across cloud, edge and on‑premise environments. The Inmation Data Platform ensures AVA has reliable, real‑time visibility into operations, while the company's proven first‑principles models and decades of industrial expertise provide the intelligence needed to interpret conditions, evaluate options and support better decisions in real operating environments.

Beyond improving operational decision-making, AVA supports the next generation of digital-native professionals stepping into operation roles, providing consistent, expert-informed guidance. By embedding AI-assisted decision support directly into operational workflows, AVA delivers a more intuitive, responsive and autonomous user experience that aligns with how today's workforce expects to interact with technology, while ensuring reliable execution across the enterprise at scale.

Today, AVA is available with four high‑value operational optimization and decision‑support advisors. To help industrial companies explore how AVA's agentic workflows can be applied within their own operating environments, Emerson offers AspenTech.ai, a web-based interactive experience where industry professionals can engage directly with AVA, examine AI‑assisted decision‑support use cases and access Emerson's AspenTech solution resources relevant to their operations.

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About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson