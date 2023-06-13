Emerson Outlines Strategy and Progress in 2022 ESG Report

Report highlights achievements of greenhouse gas emissions goal,

culture evolution and energy transition solutions

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) released its 2022 ESG Report today, detailing the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements, impact and continued priorities.

"Our organization has made tremendous progress over the last year, strengthening Emerson's position as a global automation leader, accelerating our culture evolution and driving innovation," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer. "This report shares our achievements and details the pivotal role Emerson plays in the energy transition by helping customers across a variety of industries solve sustainability and decarbonization challenges. We remain committed to prioritizing actions that reduce emissions across our global operations, strengthen the communities we serve and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders."

The report highlights notable sustainability goals and performance, including:

42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from the 2018 baseline, surpassing its original 20% target six years ahead of schedule

A- score from CDP

Score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

2022 "Best Employer for Diversity" by Forbes

Approximately 70% of revenue tied to sustainability enabling technologies*

To view Emerson's 2022 ESG Report, please visit Emerson.com/ESG.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

*Sustainability Enabling Technologies are defined as Emerson's technologies which are capable of being utilized for sustainability enabling activities based on the following criteria: Energy source decarbonization – products or solutions that assist in the production of renewable and clean power (such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal or nuclear power) as well as products or solutions that assist in the production of clean and low-carbon fuels (such as biofuels, biomass or hydrogen); energy & emissions management – products or solutions that contribute to improvements and the optimization of energy usage, reduction of harmful emissions, and the capture, utilization and storage of carbon emissions; electrification & grid systems – products or solutions that support energy storage, electricity transmission and distribution, workforce safety and productivity, and the value chain of critical minerals and batteries; and circularity & waste management – products or solutions that support the production of bio-based and lower carbon materials, resource efficiency and waste management, improved circularity and recycling efforts, as well as water management activities. Neutral technologies such as services, enclosures, mechanical devices and buyouts are excluded from sustainability enabling technologies as they do not have a direct impact enabling any of the criteria discussed. Emerson's definition of sustainability enabling technologies is not intended to and does not align to any governmental or other third-party taxonomy or framework.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

