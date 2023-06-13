Emerson Outlines Strategy and Progress in 2022 ESG Report

News provided by

Emerson

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Report highlights achievements of greenhouse gas emissions goal,
culture evolution and energy transition solutions

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) released its 2022 ESG Report today, detailing the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements, impact and continued priorities.

"Our organization has made tremendous progress over the last year, strengthening Emerson's position as a global automation leader, accelerating our culture evolution and driving innovation," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer. "This report shares our achievements and details the pivotal role Emerson plays in the energy transition by helping customers across a variety of industries solve sustainability and decarbonization challenges. We remain committed to prioritizing actions that reduce emissions across our global operations, strengthen the communities we serve and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders."

The report highlights notable sustainability goals and performance, including:

  • 42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from the 2018 baseline, surpassing its original 20% target six years ahead of schedule
  • A- score from CDP
  • Score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index
  • 2022 "Best Employer for Diversity" by Forbes
  • Approximately 70% of revenue tied to sustainability enabling technologies*

To view Emerson's 2022 ESG Report, please visit Emerson.com/ESG.

About Emerson 
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

*Sustainability Enabling Technologies are defined as Emerson's technologies which are capable of being utilized for sustainability enabling activities based on the following criteria: Energy source decarbonization – products or solutions that assist in the production of renewable and clean power (such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal or nuclear power) as well as products or solutions that assist in the production of clean and low-carbon fuels (such as biofuels, biomass or hydrogen); energy & emissions management – products or solutions that contribute to improvements and the optimization of energy usage, reduction of harmful emissions, and the capture, utilization and storage of carbon emissions; electrification & grid systems – products or solutions that support energy storage, electricity transmission and distribution, workforce safety and productivity, and the value chain of critical minerals and batteries; and circularity & waste management – products or solutions that support the production of bio-based and lower carbon materials, resource efficiency and waste management, improved circularity and recycling efforts, as well as water management activities. Neutral technologies such as services, enclosures, mechanical devices and buyouts are excluded from sustainability enabling technologies as they do not have a direct impact enabling any of the criteria discussed. Emerson's definition of sustainability enabling technologies is not intended to and does not align to any governmental or other third-party taxonomy or framework.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements 
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Syzygy Plasmonics Selects Emerson to Automate Electrification of Chemical Production Processes

Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.