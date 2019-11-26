Emerson Partners with FSG® to Deliver GreenApple™ Labs Training from Greenlee to Help Solve the Skills Shortage

"GreenApple Labs is a natural fit with our program," said Cory Bruner, director of risk management for FSG. "The partnership brings a professional classroom setting into an FSG training site, giving the apprentice the ability to learn how to use a tool in the classroom and then apply the technique to their on-the-job learning opportunity."

"We are proud to partner with FSG and others to inspire and train people who want to pursue a career in the trades," said Paul McAndrew, vice president and general manager of Greenlee, Emerson. "GreenApple Labs is about providing training to students in the classroom ensuring they are ready to work when they arrive on the job."

GreenApple Labs

GreenApple Labs was created and introduced to all students to develop key trade profession competencies with equipment they will use as employees on the jobsite. Greenlee developed a series of standardized competency-based, hands-on modules that provide key skill sets required by employers as they enter the workforce. In partnership with the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), students that successfully complete courses in the five core electrical trade categories: bending, cutting and termination, fishing and pulling, test and measurement, and wire pathways, are awarded a certificate signifying their knowledge and hands-on competency. Completed certificates meet Industry Based Credentials (IBC) requirements, which are recognized by the local, state and several national certifying entities (BICSI, ETA-I). The hands-on program includes a series of training modules that not only educates students on new technology that an electrician may need to know but reinforces fundamental skillsets while in the controlled environment of a classroom.

People interested in learning more about GreenApple Labs need to connect with Steve Lehr, director, vocational education business development at steven.lehr@emerson.com; learn more about GreenApple Labs at greenlee.com/green-apple-labs.

FSG Training

Currently, 200 students are enrolled in FSG's program. Instructor-led courses utilize training from GreenApple Labs, the National Center for Construction Education and Research, and on-the-job training. Apprentice programs consist of four levels of electrical training through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and help fulfill the necessary hours of on-the-job experience. Apprentice opportunities are offered at nine FSG locations, including: Austin, Dallas, El Paso, San Antonio, Chicago, Indianapolis, Southern California, and New York. Individuals interested in learning more about the FSG apprentice training program should visit www1.fsgi.com/careers/training.

Emerson's Professional Tools businesses include Greenlee as well as the RIDGID® and Klauke® brands and provides the industry's broadest portfolio of advanced, reliable tools and technologies for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades globally. Visit emerson.com/professionaltools for more information.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About FSG

FSG is a registered trademark of Facility Solutions Group and the company is one of the nation's largest providers of cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to lighting, electrical, technology and signage problems. Established in 1982 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG offers customers time and money-saving advantages of a single-source provider, designing, fabricating, installing, supporting, and servicing turnkey solutions that lower ownership costs both now and throughout the solution's usable life. For more information on FSG, please visit www1.fsgi.com.

© Greenlee Tools, Inc. 2019

For more information, contact:

Agency Contact: Liz Dorland ▪ 402.437.6066 ▪ lizd@swansonrussell.com

Greenlee Corporate Contact: Michael Farris ▪ 815.312.6839 ▪ Michael.Farris@emerson.com

FSG Corporate Contact: Cory Bruner ▪ 512.440.7985 ext. 12160 ▪ cory.bruner@fsgi.com

SOURCE Emerson

Related Links

https://www.emerson.com

