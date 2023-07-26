Emerson Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award Recognizing Sustainability and Emissions Progress

News provided by

Emerson

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Prestigious award honors Bosch's best suppliers, highlights Emerson's significant efforts to achieve
ambitious net zero emissions goals

LAATZEN, Germany, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) received the 2023 Bosch Global Supplier Award, placing the company among a select global group of Bosch's most valued suppliers helping drive innovation in pursuit of sustainability targets and their commitment to climate neutrality. Emerson earned the Global Supplier Award for Sustainability, recognizing the company's exemplary commitment to climate neutrality and comprehensive efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"Sustainable supply chains strengthen global prosperity and benefit society," said Dr. Arne Flemming, Bosch's head of supply chain management. "We especially honor our suppliers' commitment to climate action with an award in the special 'Sustainability' category."

Emerson is a longtime automation partner to Bosch. Emerson's global factory automation solutions portfolio helps companies meet their carbon neutral milestones. Emerson recently announced it has achieved a 42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from the 2018 baseline, surpassing its original 20% target six years ahead of schedule. Emerson has an A- score from the Carbon Disclosure Project and prioritizes advancing solutions that impact the environment: 70% of its revenue* is tied to sustainability-enabling technologies for customers.

"Emerson is deeply honored to receive the 2023 Bosch Global Supplier Award in the Sustainability category," said Emerson Chief Sustainability Officer Mike Train. "Our efforts are having a measurable impact as we partner with customers to make the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable. We will continue to take actions that tackle emissions across our global operations while supporting our customers in their decarbonization efforts and the broader communities we serve."

Since 1987, Bosch has presented these awards every two years to its top suppliers in categories covering sustainability, purchasing of indirect materials and services, and raw materials and components. From its approximately 35,000 global suppliers, Bosch recognized Emerson and 45 other suppliers from 11 countries for the Global Supplier Awards on July 14, 2023, at the International Congress Center in Dresden, Germany.

For more information on Emerson's environmental sustainability programs and initiatives, visit https://www.emerson.com/esg

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community
• Connect with Emerson via Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

About Emerson 
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

*Sustainability Enabling Technologies are defined as Emerson's technologies which are capable of being utilized for sustainability enabling activities based on the following criteria: Energy source decarbonization – products or solutions that assist in the production of renewable and clean power (such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal or nuclear power) as well as products or solutions that assist in the production of clean and low-carbon fuels (such as biofuels, biomass or hydrogen); energy & emissions management – products or solutions that contribute to improvements and the optimization of energy usage, reduction of harmful emissions, and the capture, utilization and storage of carbon emissions; electrification & grid systems – products or solutions that support energy storage, electricity transmission and distribution, workforce safety and productivity, and the value chain of critical minerals and batteries; and circularity & waste management – products or solutions that support the production of bio-based and lower carbon materials, resource efficiency and waste management, improved circularity and recycling efforts, as well as water management activities. Neutral technologies such as services, enclosures, mechanical devices and buyouts are excluded from sustainability enabling technologies as they do not have a direct impact enabling any of the criteria discussed. Emerson's definition of sustainability enabling technologies is not intended to and does not align to any governmental or other third-party taxonomy or framework.

SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson and Cavendish Renewable Technology to Drive Innovation in Hydrogen Applications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.