Emerson Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

The report highlights company's progress toward net-zero operations, continued investment in employees and communities

ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) released its 2023 Sustainability Report today, highlighting the company's efforts to make the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable.

"Sustainability is at the core of Emerson's mission and culture, guiding our innovation, operational execution and business strategies," said Emerson Chief Sustainability Officer Mike Train. "As a global automation leader, our innovative solutions are designed to enhance sustainability performance, not only within our operations but also for our customers globally. As we move forward, we remain committed to deploying impactful technologies that advance both our net zero ambitions and those of our customers, fostering a more sustainable future for all."

The report presents Emerson's commitment and approach to the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and how they are connected to driving long-term value creation. Notable progress highlights include:

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 52% since 2021 and procured 49% of the electricity used by Emerson locations from renewable sources.

Surpassed the energy intensity reduction target ahead of 2030, with a 41% reduction since 2018, exceeding the 25% reduction target.

Earned the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for energy management as the company drives measurable progress toward its net zero emissions targets.

Maintained an A- score from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and was included in the CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for the second consecutive year.

Increased representation in leadership for women globally and US minorities by two and four percentage points, respectively.

Named a 2023 "World's Top Employers for Women" by Forbes.

To view the full report, please visit Emerson.com/ESG.

