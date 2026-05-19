Emerson Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Report highlights continued investments in employees, customers, suppliers and communities, progress toward sustainability targets

ST. LOUIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's progress in advancing innovation and improving operational efficiency while driving meaningful environmental impact internally and for customers.

Key accomplishments include a 49% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and 27% reduction in energy intensity, both from a 2021 base year. The company also has diverted 70% of its manufacturing facilities' non-hazardous waste away from landfill and incineration from a 2022 base year.

These gains are complemented by investments in Emerson's employees, workplace safety and local communities. The Company achieved a 78.9% employee engagement score, improved workplace safety with a Total Recordable Injury Rate of 0.25 and pledged $200 million over 10 years to support educational opportunities in the communities where it operates.

Beyond internal improvements, Emerson's technologies continue to drive efficiency and enable lower-carbon, reliable operations for its customers across multiple industries worldwide. In 2025, Emerson achieved an 'A' rating from CDP on Climate Change for the second consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to rigorous sustainability standards and transparent reporting.

"Our 2025 results reflect the dedication of our entire organization to drive innovation and operational excellence," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer. "From our own facilities to our products and the collaborations we foster, we're committed to delivering solutions that help our customers, employees and communities thrive."

Emerson's 2025 Sustainability Report can be read here.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com/, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

SOURCE Emerson